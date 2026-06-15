​​​Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), an international Sharia assurance firm is pleased to announce the continuation of its Sharia assurance engagement for Arch Capital, a Saudi-based investment and financial services company and its investment funds.

Arch Capital manages and advises on a broad range of investment opportunities, including real estate investment funds, private equity funds, portfolio management mandates, mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions, financial restructuring, and wealth management solutions. Guided by principles of client-centricity, innovation, transparency, and long-term partnership, Arch Capital seeks to deliver tailored financial solutions that help clients achieve their strategic and investment objectives while maintaining the highest standards of governance and professionalism.

Commenting on the engagement, Board Member and MD of Arch Capital, Salah Allaf said “We are delighted to collaborate with SRB, one of the most respected names in the field of Sharia governance and assurance. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to maintaining high standards of governance, transparency, and Sharia compliance for our investors.” “We believe that combining Arch Capital's investment expertise with SRB's Sharia assurance capabilities will credibility and value for clients, investors, and the broader Islamic finance industry.”

Founded in 2005 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, SRB has grown into one of the world's leading Sharia assurance firms serving financial institutions, asset managers, fintech companies, investment funds, insurance and Takaful operators, and corporates across multiple jurisdictions. SRB provides a comprehensive range of services including Sharia certification, Sharia Supervisory board support, internal Sharia audit, external Sharia assurance, and specialized training. Through its global network of scholars and industry professionals, SRB supports institutions in establishing robust Sharia governance frameworks and maintaining ongoing compliance with international Islamic finance standards.

Commenting on the engagement, Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of SRB stated “At SRB, we believe that the continued growth of Islamic finance requires strong Sharia governance and independent Sharia assurance. Our collaboration with Arch Capital reflects a shared commitment to supporting market participants through sound certification and Sharia audit practices and institutional excellence.”

He also added “We look forward to working together in investments funds where independent Sharia assurance expertise can contribute to greater confidence for Arch Capital. As always, SRB will maintain its professional independence and objectivity in all assurance and certification activities."

ABOUT SHARIYAH REVIEW BUREAU:

Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is a Middle East-based firm with an international scholarly platform of +45 scholars covering 4 major school of jurisprudences and spreading over 16 countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, Pakistan, UK, Germany and Russia. SRB is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It has been serving clients worldwide for almost 20 years by providing services such as Sharia Board constitution, product certification, and Sharia audit for financial institutions, banks, insurance and investment firms.

To learn more about SRB and its services, please visit www.shariyah.net.

ABOUT ARCH CAPITAL

Arch Capital is a Saudi-based investment and advisory firm dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions across Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Wealth Management. Established in Jeddah and licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Arch Capital serves institutional, corporate, family office, and high-net-worth clients through a client-centric approach built on integrity, expertise, and long-term value creation.

Since its inception, Arch Capital has successfully launched and managed a diverse range of investment platforms spanning real estate, private equity, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and global investment opportunities. Through strategic partnerships with leading regional and international institutions, the firm provides clients with access to sophisticated investment solutions tailored to their objectives and risk profiles.

Our Asset Management division develops and manages investment funds and portfolios across multiple asset classes, while our Investment Banking team delivers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, restructuring, and strategic transactions. Complementing these services, our Wealth Management practice offers bespoke financial planning, treasury solutions, and investment advisory services designed to preserve and grow wealth across generations.

At Arch Capital, we believe successful investing is built on trust, transparency, disciplined execution, and strong partnerships. Our mission is to empower clients with innovative opportunities, informed advice, and institutional-grade expertise that help them achieve their financial ambitions with confidence.