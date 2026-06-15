Muscat - Originating from the land of Khareef, Asafwah has long been inspired by the freshness, purity, and natural richness that define the region. As one of the Sultanate’s most trusted dairy and juice brands, its journey has been shaped by the landscapes, traditions, and communities of Dhofar, where the annual Khareef season serves as a powerful symbol of renewal and vitality. Guided by its commitment to being “Rooted in Oman, Nurturing the Future,” Asafwah continues to honor its heritage while fostering meaningful connections with consumers across the country. Proudly produced in Oman, Asafwah has been serving Omani families with high-quality dairy and juice products inspired by the natural richness of Dhofar. Every product reflects the brand's commitment to freshness, quality, and local excellence, bringing consumers the taste and goodness of Oman. By sourcing, producing, and delivering products locally, Asafwah ensures freshness from production to consumption while supporting the nation's vision for food security and sustainable local manufacturing.

Reflecting this deep connection, Asafwah has announced the launch of its nationwide consumer engagement campaign, “The Joy of Khareef,” running from 11 June to 16 September 2026. Designed to extend the spirit of Oman’s beloved season beyond Dhofar and into homes and communities across the country, the campaign invites consumers to participate in a rewarding celebration inspired by the beauty and joy of Khareef.

Centered around the theme “Wherever You Are- Asafwah Brings You The Joy of Khareef,” the campaign encourages participants to capture and share their favorite moments featuring any Asafwah product from locations across Oman. Through a simple social media activation on Instagram, consumers will have the opportunity to enter a series of prize draws and win exciting rewards that capture the adventure and excitement associated with the season.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vipul Bahl, ACEO of Dhofar Foods Group said: “As a brand that originates from the land of Khareef, this season holds a special significance for Asafwah. It represents the natural purity, freshness, and sense of togetherness that have shaped our identity over the years. Through ‘The Joy of Khareef,’ we wanted to share that experience with consumers across Oman, enabling them to celebrate and create memorable moments wherever they may be. The campaign reflects our commitment to remaining rooted in Oman while continuing to nurture meaningful connections with families and communities throughout the Sultanate.”

The campaign features an extensive prize pool, including 40 return flight tickets to Salalah and 300 Asafwah gift boxes, with winners announced through multiple draw rounds throughout the campaign period. Draws will take place on 16 July, 2 August, 31 August, and 16 September 2026.

To participate, consumers are invited to snap a photo featuring any Asafwah product and share it on Instagram while tagging @Asafwah, adding their location, and using the hashtags #TheJoyOfKhareef, #Asafwah, and #DFI. Participants are also required to comment “I Participated” on the official competition post, tag five friends, and follow both @Asafwah and @DFI.

Complementing the digital activation, Asafwah will conduct a series of on-ground activations and product sampling experiences across various locations in Oman between June and September. These engagements will offer consumers the opportunity to experience Asafwah’s diverse product portfolio while participating in interactive activities designed to bring the spirit of Khareef closer to communities nationwide.

The campaign reinforces Asafwah’s longstanding commitment to celebrating Oman’s heritage, supporting community engagement, and creating memorable consumer experiences.