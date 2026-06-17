Six-month program focused on strengthening leadership and strategic capabilities while enhancing the future readiness of national talent

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA) celebrated the graduation of 10 third-line leaders who successfully completed the requirements of its Leadership Development Program. This six-month initiative was designed to advance leadership capabilities and strengthen the future readiness of national talent in collaboration with a leading global consulting firm.

The program forms part of the Authority’s ongoing commitment to investing in human capital and building a sustainable leadership pipeline that supports institutional continuity, organizational excellence and innovation. Participants completed a comprehensive curriculum covering a range of specialised leadership competencies, including self-leadership, emotional intelligence, performance and change management, high-performing team development, customer-centricity, data-driven decision-making and strategic foresight.

The program also included specialised personality and behavioural assessments, one-on-one coaching and mentoring sessions and practical projects aimed at translating leadership concepts into actionable initiatives that contribute to enhancing organizational performance and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said: “Dubai Financial Audit Authority believes that investing in national talent is an investment in the Authority’s future, strengthening the outcomes of audit activities and maximizing their impact in enhancing performance efficiency and safeguarding public funds. The Leadership Development Program reflects our ongoing commitment to contributing to the development of leadership talent capable of adapting to change, making informed decisions, and leading teams towards achieving institutional excellence.

He added: “Today, we take pride in celebrating a distinguished group of third-line leaders who demonstrated exceptional commitment and growth throughout the program. Their development further enhances the Authority’s future readiness and supports the continuity of high-performance standards in line with the highest professional benchmarks. Leadership development is not a temporary training initiative; it is a strategic and long-term approach that enables knowledge transfer, strengthens capabilities and embeds a culture of excellence and innovation across the workplace.”

Adding to this, Amir Ali Algergawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said: “The Leadership Development Program represents one of the Authority’s key initiatives aimed at empowering national talent and advancing their leadership and professional capabilities. Designed in line with international best practices, the program equips participants with the skills, tools and insights required to continue their professional growth and contribute effectively to the Authority’s strategic objectives and future ambitions.”

The program concluded with final project presentations delivered by participants in the presence of H.E. the Director General and members of the Authority’s senior leadership team. During the session, participants showcased a range of development initiatives and recommendations prepared throughout the program, focusing on enhancing organisational efficiency, advancing performance methodologies and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.