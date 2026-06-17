Dubai, UAE – British Orchard Nursery (BON), the UAE's largest and most awarded early childhood education provider, celebrated a major milestone this graduation season as more than 1,500 children graduated from its nurseries across the UAE, marking the beginning of their educational journey and reinforcing BON's commitment to nurturing future-ready learners.

The celebrations come at a particularly significant moment for British Orchard Nursery as it marks its 20th anniversary year—a milestone that reflects two decades of innovation, educational excellence and partnership with families and more than 40 government entities across the UAE.

As part of its vision for the future, BON announced a series of transformative initiatives designed to enhance learning, strengthen parent engagement and prepare the next generation for an increasing digital world. These include the launch of a dedicated KHDA certified AI training under the British Orchard Centre (BOC), BON App, and the introduction of AI-powered tools across its operations, admin and learning ecosystem.

For two decades, British Orchard Nursery has been at the forefront of innovation in early years education, continually adapting its approach to meet the changing needs of children, parents and society. While the fundamentals of childhood remain rooted in play, creativity, curiosity and human connection, BON believes that children growing up today must also be prepared to navigate a future shaped by technology and artificial intelligence.

The newly launched AI Academy under the British Orchard Centre, BON’s KHDA-approved centre for training, research and professional development in education and child development, has been established to support educators, parents and the wider education community in understanding and embracing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in education and personnel support. The academy will provide training programmes, workshops, certifications and professional development opportunities aimed at helping teachers manage time and integrate emerging technologies into work and learning environments while maintaining the essential human-centered, child-led approach that defines quality early childhood education.

The initiative reflects BON's belief that AI cannot replace educators but empowers them, enabling teachers to spend more time on planning strategy, meaningful interactions, personalised learning and child development.

Alongside the academy, BON has unveiled its new App, a comprehensive digital platform designed to strengthen the connection between parents and educators. The app will provide families with real-time updates on their child's development, learning milestones, classroom activities, interactive games, wellbeing and communication from teachers, creating a seamless and transparent partnership between home and school.

Recognizing that parents are a child's first and most important teachers, the platform has been developed to provide greater visibility, engagement and support throughout the early learning journey.

BON has also begun implementing an AI-powered operational suite across its network to enhance efficiency, streamline communication, strengthen reporting systems and improve overall service delivery. The technology will support educators and administrators alike, enabling teams to focus more time and attention on speed and efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion of children's graduation and academic year end, Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, said: “For two decades, our mission has been to prepare children not just for school, but for life. The world our children will inherit will be shaped by rapid technological advancement, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are equipped with the skills, confidence, adaptability and values needed to thrive. The launch of our AI Academy, Parent App and AI-powered innovation initiatives reflect our commitment to teachers and in remaining at the forefront of educational excellence while preserving the human connections that remain at the heart of early childhood learning.

Every graduation represents a powerful moment—not just for the children who are taking their next step, but for the families, educators and communities that have supported them along the way. This year is particularly meaningful as we celebrate 20 years of British Orchard Nursery's journey in the UAE.

We are equally proud of the strong partnerships we have built with government entities across the UAE. These collaborations have enabled us to support working families, expand access to quality early education and contribute to the nation's vision of creating empowered future generations.”

The year has also seen continued expansion for BON in the UK and the opening of new nursery locations in the UAE, including branches at Dubai Hills and Expo City, alongside preparations for a new nursery with Dubai Police and within DEWA’s flagship headquarters in Jaddaf, developed in partnership with DEWA. The facility will further strengthen BON’s commitment to supporting working parents through accessible, high-quality childcare solutions within workplace environments.

Today, British Orchard Nursery operates one of the largest early childhood education networks in the region, including a growing portfolio of nurseries developed in partnership with government entities such as Dubai Health, Municipality, RTA, DEWA, MOHRE, Judicial Depts and Mubadala to name a few. These collaborations support working mothers by providing convenient access to high-quality early education while ensuring children benefit from safe, nurturing and stimulating learning environments.

As BON celebrates its twentieth year, it also introduces its Annual ECA Development Program, offering children a structured, modular learning journey beyond the classroom. Each activity is designed with progressive skill-based modules that build on one another, with children’s progress tracked through a “BON ECA Passport” that celebrates achievements through milestone-based recognition.

For more information, visit www.britishorchardnursery.com