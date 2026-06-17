Abu Dhabi, UAE/Paris, France– EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Naval Group, a global leader in naval defence systems and maritime security solutions, have signed an agreement at Eurosatory 2026 to conduct a series of firing trials for the SKYKNIGHT air defence missile using Naval Group's Rampart.

The agreement, signed between Naval Group and EDGE Group's smart weapons producer, HALCON, marks the next phase of cooperation between the two companies and will support the assessment of SKYKNIGHT's integration with Rampart, expanding potential options for naval operators seeking flexible and layered air defence capabilities against evolving aerial threats.

The trials campaign will be conducted in the UAE between 2026 and 2027, beginning with a land-based testing phase before progressing to maritime demonstrations. The programme will combine Naval Group's expertise in naval combat systems integration and weapon launch technologies with HALCON's advanced missile development and manufacturing capabilities.

The integration effort reflects a shared commitment to delivering adaptable and cost-effective defence solutions that address emerging operational requirements across multiple domains. By combining an advanced short-range air defence effector with a modular naval launch architecture, the collaboration aims to provide operators with enhanced flexibility, increased mission readiness, and greater capability against increasingly complex threat environments.

Visitors to Eurosatory 2026 can learn more about EDGE's advanced air defence, precision-guided weapons, and integrated defence capabilities by visiting the Group's stand in Hall 5A, Stand G415.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 52 220 2930

About Naval Group

As an international naval defence player, Naval Group is a partner for countries seeking to maintain control of their maritime sovereignty. Naval Group develops innovative solutions to meet its customers’ requirements. The group is present throughout the entire life cycle of vessels. It designs, produces, equips, integrates, supports and upgrades submarines and surface ships, as well as their systems and equipment, right up to the final phases of deconstruction and dismantling. Naval Group’s unique know-how in autonomous systems, underwater weapons and drones place it in pole position to become European leader in the sector. As a high-tech company, it draws on its outstanding expertise, unique design and production resources and ability to establish strategic partnerships, in particular within the framework of transfers of technology. It also provides shipyard and naval base services.

Ever mindful of the issues concerning corporate social responsibility (CSR), Naval Group is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. Located on five continents, the group generates revenue of 4.355 billion euros and has 16,722 employees (Full-Time Equivalent average annual workforce - figures as on 31 December 2024).

Press Contact:

Côme CORNUAT

Mob. +33 (0) 6 66 93 13 63

come.cornuat@naval-group.com