Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”), manager of Emirates REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Emirates REIT” or the “REIT”), today announced that it has sold its Indigo 7 commercial building for the sum of AED 37 million to a private purchaser on 12 June 2026.

The sale price reflects an offer received in Q1 2026, before the onset of the recent regional conflict. The offer remained unchanged despite the regional geopolitical tensions and represents a premium to the property's valuation of AED 34.8 million as at 31 December 2025. This demonstrates the resilience of demand in Dubai’s commercial real estate sector and continued strength of investor appetite for premium properties.

Emirates REIT acquired Indigo 7, a mixed-use retail and office building, in September 2011. The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is Dubai’s main artery and a highly desirable and central location for commercial real estate. It enjoys excellent visibility and features 1,902 sq. m. of prime retail and office space.

Thierry Delvaux, CEO of Equitativa, commented: “This transaction positions Emirates REIT to further enhance operational efficiency and capital allocation while continuing to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. It also reinforces the REIT’s disciplined approach to asset management, whereby disposals are considered selectively if they can generate significant value for our shareholders. The proceeds will further strengthen our balance sheet, enhancing the REIT's financial flexibility and positioning it to navigate an evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. This agreement sends a clear signal of confidence in Dubai's commercial property market and underscores the core strengths of REITs in volatile periods."

The transaction aligns with Emirate REIT’s ongoing strategy to actively optimise its portfolio to enhance capital efficiency and focus on high-performing assets across the commercial, retail and education sectors.

ABOUT EMIRATES REIT:

Emirates REIT, (Nasdaq Dubai: REIT; ISIN: AEDFXA1XE5D7), is a Dubai-based real estate investment trust investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles. It currently owns a well-balanced portfolio of assets in the commercial, education and retail sector. Emirates REIT benefits from exclusive Ruler's Decrees permitting it to purchase properties in onshore Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT EQUITATIVA:

Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”) is part of a group of companies specializing in the creation and management of innovative funds, with a strong track record in structuring and managing real estate investment trusts (REITs), The group offers innovative risk-adjusted, income-generating financial products that cater to institutional and retail investors.

Equitativa, as the founder of the UAE’s first Shari’a-compliant REIT, Emirates REIT, established in the DIFC, is today one of the largest REIT managers in the Gulf Cooperation Council.