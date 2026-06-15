Dubai, UAE, As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for tourism, hospitality, exhibitions, and mega-events, OMODA & JAECOO is showcasing how its advanced AI ecosystem — from AiMOGA humanoid robots to the upcoming VPD (Valet Parking Driver), also known as SIP (Super Intelligent Parking) technology — could shape the next generation of intelligent customer and mobility experiences.

The company recently deployed AiMOGA robots during a major international sporting event, where humanoid robot “Mornine” and quadruped robot “Argos” served as intelligent service supporters, assisting with multilingual hosting, venue guidance, visitor interaction, and operational support.

The deployment demonstrated how AI-powered robotics can move beyond futuristic concepts into practical applications across hospitality, tourism, retail, and public event ecosystems. For the UAE market, these technologies highlight the growing potential for intelligent robotic assistants in luxury hotels, airports, exhibitions, shopping destinations, and entertainment venues.

AiMOGA’s humanoid robot “Mornine” can communicate naturally in 11 languages through advanced AI-powered speech recognition and multimodal interaction systems. It can support customer engagement, provide information, and deliver interactive experiences in dynamic environments. Meanwhile, the quadruped robot “Argos” demonstrated autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, and mobile assistance capabilities.

Beyond robotics, OMODA & JAECOO is also preparing to introduce its advanced VPD (Valet Parking Driver), also known as SIP (Super Intelligent Parking), to the UAE in select future models. The technology enables a vehicle to independently search for available parking spaces, park itself, and return to the driver through intelligent remote commands, delivering a premium and futuristic parking experience suited to the UAE’s smart cities, luxury lifestyle, and modern urban infrastructure.

The company has already introduced AiMOGA robots into showroom environments globally, where they assist visitors with intelligent interaction, product explanations, and multilingual support. Together with VPD technology, these innovations reflect OMODA & JAECOO’s broader vision of integrating AI, robotics, and intelligent mobility into everyday life.

OMODA & JAECOO recently achieved the milestone of 1 million cumulative global sales within just three years, reflecting the brand’s rapid international growth and expanding technology ecosystem. In the UAE, the company has surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales and continues to expand its retail presence across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The company’s UAE portfolio includes the OMODA C5, OMODA C7, JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), and the flagship JAECOO J8 SHS, combining advanced technology, premium design, and intelligent driving experiences.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “Artificial intelligence, robotics, and intelligent mobility technologies represent the future of connected living. Through AiMOGA and VPD intelligent parking, we are expanding the boundaries of how people interact with technology, from hospitality and retail to future mobility. The UAE’s strong focus on smart cities, innovation, and advanced technologies makes it an important market for these intelligent ecosystems.”

As Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue investing in future technologies and smart mobility initiatives, AiMOGA robots and VPD intelligent parking represent a glimpse into how AI-powered assistants and autonomous mobility solutions could soon become part of everyday experiences in the UAE.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.