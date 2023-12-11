Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) organized the SUAD Youth COP Panel at COP28 at the Greening Education Hub Erth Zayed, to unveil the “Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Call to Action for Future Generations”, in collaboration with YOUNGO, Université Paris-Cité (France) and Universidad Federal Do Ceará (Brazil). The event was held in the presence of Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, CEO of Dubai Expo Authority and Chair of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's Board of Trustees and in the presence of Her Excellency Mahra AlMutaiwei, Director of the Regional Center for Educational Planning (RCEP), at UNESCO.



Pronouncing the Opening Remarks, Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, stated “Today we gather under the auspices of a young country that is founded on the wisdom and values of its elders but also propelled forward by the vision & the vigour of the younger generation. The UAE is committed entirely to the inclusion and prioritisation of these young people because we believe it is the essential and urgent conversations that they have which will shape our future, many of which are here in this room today.” She added that “the SUAD Youth COP is a testament to this approach.”



During her speech, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “The SUAD Youth COP Panel connects the Paris Agreement and the COP28 where the main idea was to save the future generations and today’s COP where the Youth is empowered to save the planet. It is the role of a university to provide students with such an agora to give importance to their voices and become the leaders of tomorrow by making an impact in the fight for climate change for future generations. By hosting the Youth COP panel at the Ministry of Education’s Hub here at COP28, it is a symbol that the United Arab Emirates can be the converging point”.



To open the students’ debate panel, special guest from YOUNGO and Harvard student Mrs Angela Zhong started with a strong address focusing on the place of the Youth in the negotiations and the need to rethink COP and other climate conventions to not only include the Youth but most of all to recognize their proposals. A debate with the winning teams then took place, featuring students from El Colegio de Mexico (Mexico) and Yonsei University (South Korea). The participants shared insights on how the Youth COP has contributed to their growth as climate negotiators and discussed what they believe is lacking to elevate meaningful youth engagement for climate action.



At the center stage of the panel was the "Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Call to Action to Future Generations", a declaration that was inspired by the results of the negotiations, and concerned three pivotal themes: Oceans, Loss and Damage Mechanism, and Energy Transition. The Declaration emphasizes significance of education, and theoretical and empirical research to raise awareness about climate change and its solutions and stresses the importance of involving the youth in decision-making processes and taking urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability.



The SUAD Youth COP initiative aims to foster critical thinking among university students about climate change challenges. It also provides a platform for students from various backgrounds to understand and promote the role of States and international organizations in shaping global climate policies. Additionally, it aligns with the university's mission to have a positive impact on society. As a mock negotiation, it also improves students' interpersonal skills including teamwork, compromise, and conflict resolution.

