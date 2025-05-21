Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced plans to launch a new data center in the UAE by year end. The expansion is part of Sophos’ broader regional investment strategy and reinforce its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global digital hub, while enabling local organizations to benefit from enhanced performance, data sovereignty, and regulatory compliance.



Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure within the UAE, the data center will power Sophos’ advanced, cloud native security solutions - bringing improved performance, regulatory compliance, and data sovereignty to organizations across the region.



“This launch reflects our mission to defend organizations of all sizes against inevitable cyberattacks with unmatched expertise and adaptive defenses,” said Gerard Allison, senior vice president EMEA Sales at Sophos. “By bringing local infrastructure to the UAE, we’re delivering on our vision of enabling every organization to achieve superior cybersecurity outcomes. This expansion supports our strategy of democratizing, leveraging AI and automation, and empowering our partners to scale securely.”



Key Benefits for Local Customers:

• Enhanced Data Sovereignty: Local hosting ensures adherence to national and sector - specific regulations – critical for industries like government, healthcare, and finance.

• Improved Performance: Reduces latency for faster responsiveness for cloud – based services, including Sophos Central.

• Enterprise and Public Sector Readiness: Built to meet the high standards of mission – critical environments with advanced security and operational resilience.



Enabling Regional Partners

The new data center enables Sophos’ regional partners to deliver in-region data hosting to their customers, enabling them to meet local compliance demands while improving service delivery. It also reflects Sophos’ ongoing commitment to empowering partners with the tools, performance, and innovation needed to succeed in an evolving threat landscape.



Sophos in the Middle East: A Proven Legacy

• 15+ Years of Local Presence: Trusted by thousands of organizations across the region, from SMBs to national infrastructure.

• Dedicated Regional Team: Backed by cybersecurity experts and 24/7 threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops.

• Cloud-First, AI-Driven Innovation: Delivering advanced protection with local infrastructure to match evolving digital needs.



About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks. The company acquired Secureworks in February 2025, bringing together two pioneers that have redefined the cybersecurity industry with their innovative, native AI-optimized services, technologies and products. Sophos is now the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, supporting more than 28,000 organizations. In addition to MDR and other services, Sophos’ complete portfolio includes industry-leading endpoint, network, email, and cloud security that interoperate and adapt to defend through the Sophos Central platform. Secureworks provides the innovative, market-leading Taegis XDR/MDR, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), next-gen SIEM capabilities, managed risk, and a comprehensive set of advisory services. Sophos sells all these solutions through reseller partners, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) worldwide, defending more than 600,000 organizations worldwide from phishing, ransomware, data theft, other every day and state-sponsored cybercrimes. The solutions are powered by historical and real-time threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops and the newly added Counter Threat Unit (CTU). Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K.