The company aims to expand its technology portfolio offerings to clients.

Future growth plans are focused on increased digitalization of its service offerings.

Abu Dhabi: Solutions+, a leading strategic shared services provider and Mubadala subsidiary, recently participated in the Oracle CloudWorld Tour event, as a sponsor. Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre yesterday, the Oracle CloudWorld Tour provides the opportunity to understand how companies are solving their most complex business challenges, learn about the very latest innovations in cloud infrastructure, databases, and applications and discover how to advance the cloud journey.

The highly anticipated global event, organized by Oracle Corporation, included networking sessions, in which Solutions+ had a prominent presence. The sessions provide a platform for attendees to connect, learn, and collaborate by facilitating interactions among participants and fostering meaningful relationships among peers and industry experts.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer at Solutions+, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Oracle CloudWorld Tour. We believe that these opportunities are vital for fostering innovation in IT and enabling professionals to connect, share ideas, and create synergies. With our own expertise in IT, we will continue to elevate our clients’ performance, help them navigate business change, and realize their ambitions as a trusted partner. We are excited for the future of IT and look forward to delivering world-class services locally and internationally to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s diversification agenda and the nation’s progress.

Mr. Al Nabhani also participated in the opening keynote session where he briefed attendees on Solutions+’s technology capabilities and the company’s long-term growth plans. Issam Mehri, Associate Director, Core Enterprise Solutions, also spoke at the event and briefed attendees about the company’s experience using Oracle’s Fusion ERP cloud-based platform.

Till date, Solutions+ has completed over 30 projects using Oracle’s product suite, including the consolidation of Mubadala Health’s IT function that brought all its 10 subsidiaries under one digital roof, over 12,000 users. The company has also digitized payment systems for Mubadala.

Today, Solutions+ processes over AED 500 billion in transactions for Mubadala annually, with a quicker turnaround time and a lower cost per transaction. Solutions+ is in the process of on-boarding non-Mubadala clients in the coming months for whom Oracle’s cloud platform will be a critical service offering. Ongoing projects will be announced as they are completed.