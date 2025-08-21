Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport cargo airline operating express daily scheduled, and charter services and offering bespoke solutions between Dubai and key trade routes across the Global South, has launched its first direct service to Urumqi, China. The new route strengthens the airline’s expanding network and deepens trade connectivity between two of the world’s most dynamic economies.

The new service is SolitAir’s first direct route to mainland China, following the successful operation to Hong Kong and a significant achievement in the carrier’s expansion strategy across the Global South.

China is the UAE’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching over US $101.8 billion in 2024 an increase of about 7% from the previous year and is expected to grow further in 2025.

“China is a cornerstone in our vision to connect the Global South through fast, reliable and tech-driven air cargo solutions,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir. “The UAE and China share a deeply rooted strategic partnership across trade and technology. This new route will not only facilitate trade but also strengthen the vital economic bridge between the two nations, further enabling the seamless flow of goods and fostering greater prosperity across the Global South.”

Urumqi is a vital trade and transport node linking China to Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Historically recognized as the last major stopover along the ‘Silk Road,’ the city’s geographic proximity to key Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) routes makes it a critical logistics gateway. Its significance is rapidly growing with increasing demand for cross-border e-commerce, time-sensitive shipments and high-value goods.

By linking Dubai directly to Urumqi, SolitAir offers faster transit for time-sensitive cargo such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, fashion goods and perishables – meeting high demand on a strategically important route.

“Launching the Urumqi service isn’t simply adding another city,” added Mr. Osman. “It’s opening a gateway into western China’s fast-growing logistics and industrial ecosystem. We see tremendous opportunity in serving Chinese markets and enhancing the UAE’s role as a premier logistics hub.”

SolitAir currently operates a versatile fleet of five Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters, with two more aircraft set to join by the end of August 2025. The airline aims to expand its fleet to 20 aircraft by 2027, with a vision to connect over 50 cities within a six-hour flight radius from Dubai.

Operating from its 22,000 sqm logistics facility at Dubai World Central (DWC), the airline runs express middle-mile services across major trade routes in the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, STAN-countries, and now China.

The carrier’s tech-enabled, customer-centric model, SolitAir has already earned eight industry awards in just eight months, including ‘Game Changer in Air Cargo 2025’ and ‘The Air Cargo Operator Award.’ Fittingly, the number eight symbolizes prosperity and success in Chinese culture – making SolitAir’s entry into China a particularly auspicious milestone.

About SolitAir

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the UAE’s dedicated cargo airline offering express middle mile, daily scheduled and charter services between Dubai and key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs and e-commerce businesses. Powered by an agile, customer-centric, and tech-enabled B2B model, SolitAir ensures fast, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods—with a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to major Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, STAN-countries, and China, while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Mr. Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Mr. Osman is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

