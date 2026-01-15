Largest Solico investment in the UAE to date to boost food innovation, localization and exports



Dubai, UAE: Solico Group, one of the Middle East’s most established and trusted food manufacturers, has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of SoFood, an AED 130 million ($35.4 million) purpose-built production facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) that will serve as its GCC innovation and international manufacturing hub. The investment marks Solico Group’s largest commitment to the UAE to date and strengthens the nation’s position as a centre for high-value, export-ready food production.

The new site, equipped with advanced European technologies and an initial capacity of up to 40 tons per day, enhances the UAE’s food manufacturing resilience at a time of rising consumer demand. Built on a 5,000 m² site, it features a modular design that enables rapid entry into new food categories with minimal operational disruption.

“The UAE has created one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world for food manufacturing and economic diversification,” said Mr. Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group. “This investment allows us to deepen our regional footprint, transfer our expertise into the UAE, and build manufacturing capability that will support food security for years to come. It is also a reflection of the values my family built this company on more than 50 years ago.”

As the first builder of a milk refinery facility in Central Asia, Solico Group will bring its advanced manufacturing and innovation capabilities to the United Arab Emirates, enabling local delivery and future expansion of the project. The facility will be executed largely within the UAE, supporting the country’s industrial development and strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.

The investment marks a strategic step in enhancing the UAE’s food security by shifting supply chains from trading-led models to value-added production infrastructure. Designed with scale in mind, the project has the potential to increase its total investment value to two to three times the initial level as operations expand.

The first phase will focus on meat and protein production under Solico’s flagship brand Pemina, enabling scaled distribution across GCC and export markets. In subsequent phases, Sofood will introduce additional categories including cheese, dairy, premixes, sauces and co-packed solutions for hotels, airlines, and food service clients. These categories were selected for their strategic alignment with regional food culture, their localization potential and strong export relevance.

SoFood will also operate as Solico Group’s regional innovation centre, tailoring products to Middle Eastern tastes, shortening supply chains to enhance freshness and supporting local employment, skills development and knowledge transfer.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said: “Jafza continues to attract manufacturers that want to build for the region and export to the world. Solico’s decision to make its largest UAE investment here reflects the strength of Dubai’s industrial ecosystem and we look forward to seeing it strengthen food security, create high-quality jobs and support the UAE’s ambition to grow a competitive, value-added manufacturing sector.”

Sustainability is embedded throughout the facility, with energy- and water-efficient systems, waste-minimizing processes, and ISO 22000, HACCP, Halal, and Dubai Municipality Grade A certifications.

Located within the DP World-operated Jebel Ali ecosystem, the facility benefits from direct access to global logistics corridors, enabling Solico to reach more than three billion consumers across nearby markets and supporting the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” manufacturing objectives.

About SoFood

SoFood FZCO, established in 2021 by Solico Group, is a UAE-based food manufacturing company located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone. Combining European engineering with over 50 years of Solico expertise, SoFood supports the UAE’s food-security vision through high-quality, sustainable production serving the GCC and global markets. With an annual turnover exceeding $1 billion, Solico Group operates 16 factories and employs over 25,000 people across regional markets. The establishment of SoFood enhances Solico’s sourcing, processing and export capacity and positions Dubai as the Group’s international base for future growth.



About Solico Group

Solico Group, founded in 1971, is a pioneering food company that blends innovation with heart. With 16 factories, 25,000 employees, companies in different countries and over USD 1 billion in annual turnover, Solico, home to brands like Kalleh, Kalleh Pro, Majan, Pemina, Shams, Sorbon, and Kuchin, creates healthy, high-quality foods that nourish people and connect cultures worldwide.

About Jafza

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 12,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 160,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 40 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.