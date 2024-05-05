Muscat: Affirming its position as a leading digital bank in Oman, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, unveils a cutting-edge payment gateway meticulously crafted to empower merchants with unprecedented efficiency. This state-of-the-art solution serves as a seamless conduit for online transactions, facilitating the smooth flow of information between websites, mobile applications, and payment processors. In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital commerce, Sohar International's payment gateway promises merchants a host of advantages, including streamlined payment processes, reduced friction in transactions, and heightened operational efficiency.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, said, “As the wave of digitalisation continues to surge and online transactions become increasingly widespread, Sohar International's payment gateway is poised to help merchants navigate the intricacies of the digital economy while simultaneously enhancing overall customer satisfaction in online operations. At Sohar International, we remain committed to rolling out innovative features across all digital channels. These endeavours are multifaceted, as they not only streamline financial transactions but also catalyse business expansion and economic activity, ultimately empowering enterprises to flourish in the digital era. This dedication to innovation mirrors our overarching vision of cultivating an environment conducive to growth and prosperity, one that encourages businesses to seize the opportunities prevalent in the digital landscape.”

With the capacity to handle a diverse range of card payments, spanning from credit and debit to prepaid cards, this advanced solution reflects Sohar International's dedication to providing merchants with a reliable platform to elevate transaction experiences and streamline the checkout process for their customers. By automatically routing transactions based on card type, the new platform eliminates the need for cardholders to manually select their card type, ensuring a seamless and efficient checkout experience.

Tailored to address the evolving requirements of online businesses, Sohar International's payment gateway offers a range of essential features. It facilitates multiple payment options, accommodating both local and global preferences. Merchants can adapt to meet diverse customer needs, whether they opt for direct checkout or prefer secure methods like Authorise and Capture. Additionally, the ‘Link Payments’ functionality enables merchants to effortlessly send payment links to customers via email and SMS. Particularly beneficial for small businesses without a dedicated website for payment acceptance, Link Payments provides a convenient solution to facilitate transactions seamlessly.

Employing a holistic strategy, Sohar International's payment gateway also provides a ‘Recurring Payment’ feature tailored for businesses with subscription models. This functionality enables merchants to collect payments from customers recurrently, streamlining billing and improving revenue predictability. Ideal for subscription-based services or membership platforms, this feature empowers merchants to efficiently manage their recurring revenue streams.

Furthermore, in tandem with its commitment to security, the payment gateway integrates advanced measures through tokenisation. This process involves transforming sensitive data, such as card numbers, into unique identifiers called tokens, using vault services. Not only does this enhance safety by protecting sensitive information, but it also streamlines payment processing, mitigating the risk of data breaches and ensuring adherence to industry regulations.

In advocating for digital payment solutions, Sohar International also remains resolute in its efforts to enhance financial inclusivity and accessibility within the community. By continuously refining its payment gateways and embracing digitalisation, the bank lays the groundwork for a resilient economy.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com