Muscat. September 06. Setting new standards for excellence in the digital banking sphere, Sohar International is delighted to announce its latest achievement as it receives the prestigious 'Best Digital Bank Oman 2023' award from the UAE based Global Business Review Magazine Awards. This esteemed recognition comes following an evaluation process that scrutinized various facets of the bank's digital touchpoints including its pioneering digital leadership, technological innovations, product diversity, and digital offerings.

The 'Best Digital Bank Oman 2023' award underscores the bank's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions as well as to technological advancements that have paved the way for a range of innovative digital offerings, providing customers with convenient and secure banking experiences. From user-friendly mobile apps catering to the retail clients to advanced unified digital banking platforms for wholesale banking clients, the bank has consistently raised the bar in delivering financial services in the digital age.

In a statement expressing his delight at this remarkable accomplishment, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, remarked, "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the 'Best Digital Bank Oman 2023' by Global Business Review Magazine Awards. This award is a testament to our dedication to creating a seamless and cutting-edge digital banking experience for our valued customers. It reflects our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of digital banking through continuous innovation building on our principles of providing more vision, more value and more velocity in everything we do."

The 'Best Digital Bank Oman 2023' accolade reaffirms Sohar International's position as a trailblazer in the banking industry and highlights its role as a catalyst for Oman's digital transformation journey. The bank remains focused on its mission to enhance the digital banking landscape in Oman, bringing the best of financial technology to its retail and corporate customers.

The Awards, presented by the esteemed publication, Global Business Magazine, headquartered in the UAE are highly regarded for their recognition of visionaries, pioneers, and industry disrupters from across the globe. These prestigious awards showcase and applaud exceptional achievements, exceptional contributions, and outstanding performers across various industries who also reserve the capacity to effectively drive sustainable impact in society.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Sohar International has received numerous prestigious accolades. Notably, the bank recently secured the prestigious 'Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023' award from Global Business Magazine. Furthermore, it has been honored with distinctions such as the 'Best Bank in Growth' and the title of 'Industry Leader in Digital Banking' at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023. At the distinguished OER Business Summit 2023, Sohar International was presented with the prestigious 'Key Enabler of Sustainable Economic Growth' award. Additionally, the bank earned commendation at the Alam Iktisad Awards, where it was acknowledged as the 'Top Omani Brand in the Banking Sector'. These esteemed honors reinforce Sohar International's position as a leading financial institution that consistently delivers exceptional products and services, creating significant value for its customers.

