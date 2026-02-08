Muscat: Sohar International has been appointed as one of the leading collecting agents for the IPO (Initial Public Offering) of the Oman Gateway Fund, enabling eligible investors to subscribe securely and conveniently through the bank’s mobile banking app. The appointment underscores the bank’s continued role in supporting Oman’s capital-market development through regulated, digitally enabled investment access.

The Oman Gateway Fund, currently under formation, is an open-ended equity investment fund established under Oman’s Securities Law and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA). Designed to channel capital into companies listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), the fund adopts a long-term investment approach focused on businesses with sound fundamentals and sustainable growth potential. Upon completion of its formation, the fund is expected to be listed on MSX, contributing to market depth while offering investors structured exposure to Oman’s listed equities through a professionally governed investment vehicle.

Commenting on the bank’s role, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Sustainable economic development is underpinned by the effective mobilization of long-term capital and investor confidence in credible, well-governed channels. As Oman’s capital markets continue to evolve, financial institutions have a responsibility to widen participation, strengthen public–private collaboration, and support a resilient investment ecosystem. Our role as a collecting agent for the Oman Gateway Fund reflects Sohar International’s commitment to enabling structured, disciplined access to capital-market opportunities in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

The Initial Subscription Period runs from 27 January 2026 to 12 February 2026, with units priced at OMR 1 per unit and a minimum subscription of 100 units (OMR 100). No subscription fee applies during this period, and the fund carries no redemption fee, as stated in the offering documents. The subscription is open to eligible local individuals and institutions in Oman, as well as foreign investors seeking portfolio diversification and exposure to an emerging market, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.

As part of its role, Sohar International is facilitating subscriptions through its mobile banking app, allowing investors to participate seamlessly during the Initial Subscription Period. This reflects the bank’s broader focus on embedding capital-market access within secure digital banking channels, while adhering to robust regulatory, governance, and compliance standards.

Through initiatives such as this, Sohar International continues to strengthen its position as an institutional bridge between investors and Oman’s evolving capital markets, supporting market maturity, confidence, and sustainable capital mobilisation across the Sultanate’s financial ecosystem.

