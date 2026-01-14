RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: SNB Capital has launched its Market Access Services enabling foreign financial institutions to provide custody and trading access to their clients on the Saudi Exchange. The platform leverages the significant regulatory update published by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), opening the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market to all categories of foreign investors, effective 1 February 2026.

SNB Capital’s Market Access Services are available to eligible foreign financial institutions, providing a one-stop solution to enable account opening, funding, custody, and trading for their clients on the Saudi Exchange while supporting decision making through a wide, comprehensive research coverage of the Saudi market. The solution provides multiple options for institutions to connect and trade including co-located FIX order routing, API based integrations and institutional grade technology systems.

SNB Capital has worked with multiple global financial institutions, brokerage firms, and technology solutions since 2019 to provide their clients access to the Saudi Exchange within the previous QFI and foreign investors regulatory framework. This included a landmark agreement with Interactive Brokers (IBKR) to enable access to the Saudi Exchange in October 2024, amongst other market leading partnerships.

“The launch of our Market Access Services is a key milestone in the evolution of services SNB Capital provides to global institutions and their end clients. We have already enabled access for over 160,000 investors including retail, institutions and corporates; and will continue to forge more partnerships with financial institutions to provide access to Saudi capital markets for a wider global investor base,” said SNB Capital’s Head of Securities Jalal Faruki.

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the leading broker in Saudi Arabia, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom, with assets under management reaching SAR 246bn (USD 65bn) as of June 2025. http://www.snbcapital.com/

For more information on the Market Access Services, contact: marketaccess@alahlicapital.com

For media and general inquiries, contact: media-relations@alahlicapital.com