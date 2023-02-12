Supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Financial Sector Development Program’s (FSDP)

Investment-driven savings digital program expanding robo-advisory services

Riyadh, KSA: SNB Capital today announced the launch of “Idikhari” during the Saudi Capital Market Forum. “Idikhari” is an innovative investment porgram that aims to promote financial planning across the Kingdom by enabling the public in achieving personal saving and investment targets.

The technologically enabled and passively managed program will serve as an extension to SNB Capital’s growing digital offering focused on driving financial inclusion and access to investing in Saudi Arabia. Idikhari is part of SNB Capital’s commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Financial Sector Development Program’s (FSDP) goals of increasing the national household savings rate from 6% to 10% by 2030.

Mohammed Al Saggaf, Head of Wealth Management at SNB Capital, said: “As a leading financial institution across Saudi Arabia, we are committed to driving innovation and contributing through our products and services to creating sustainable wealth.”

“Furthermore, this program will offer our clients a unique opportunity to access a best-in-class product that supports financial planning and inclusion. With financial services at the fore front, SNB Capital looks forward to leading the growth of fintech and the digital economy across the country.”

The robo-advisory program will feature smart tools including a savings calculator and an auto-deposit feature, facilitating user access to an investment product mix comprised of key SNB Capital Funds at competitive subscription amounts. Additionally, the platform introduces users to target and investment-based saving strategies.

To learn more about SNB Capital’s Idikhari program, please visit: www.alahlicapital.com/Pages/Idikhari.aspx?lang=ar

-Ends-

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across four business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, and Investment Banking. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, SNB Capital is a market leader with SAR 251 billion of assets under management as of December 2021, with a mission to contribute to economic growth and offer innovative financial solutions that create lasting value for clients. As an investment banking powerhouse, SNB Capital develops and connects unique financial opportunities across the globe.

Further information is available at www.alahlicapital.com Follow SNB Capital on Twitter @Capital_SNB.

Media Contact:

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Andrea Benton, Group Account Director

Email: SNBCap@HKstrategies.com