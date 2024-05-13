Cairo – REDCON Properties, leading in diverse mixed-use communities, announced that its Golden Gate Project has been granted the prestigious EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate for its commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious construction practices, as five buildings within the project have been awarded this certification, with ongoing efforts by REDCON Properties to extend the same recognition to the remaining buildings.

This signifies a remarkable milestone in Egypt, with the project demonstrating substantial energy and water savings of up to 53% and 44% respectively, compared to conventional buildings. It establishes a new standard in Egypt for the number of buildings simultaneously receiving EDGE certification, showcasing our unwavering dedication to implementing sustainable construction practices across all REDCON Properties’ endeavors.

REDCON Properties remains steadfast in its dedication to adopting the latest sustainability technologies and solutions, in alignment with Egypt's Vision 2030 sustainable development strategy. The Company is committed to setting a benchmark for real estate development, with a strong emphasis on quality and social responsibility.

"The achievement of the Golden Gate project in obtaining the EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate is the culmination of a sustainability journey we began over 15 years ago with the construction of the headquarters building of FAB in New Cairo," stated Eng. Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of REDCON Properties. "EDGE Certificate underscores our unwavering commitment to continue this sustainability journey by implementing effective practices in all our projects, aiming to reduce energy consumption and preserve natural resources. This direction not only reflects our commitment to environmental protection but also aims to enhance our position as a leading company in the real estate industry. Our certification achievement reflects our continuous efforts to uphold sustainability standards in every stage of our project development, setting us apart in this field."

Ahmed Abdullah, Vice Chairman of REDCON Properties, remarked: "Green architecture and sustainable projects represent the future of the real estate market in Egypt and are significant attractions for investments, especially given the global trend towards green economy. Obtaining this certification further strengthens our position as a leading company in this sector. We take pride in the achievements of this project and eagerly anticipate presenting more projects that adhere to sustainability and innovation standards. We are extremely proud to achieve this milestone for our clients. Owning an environmentally friendly certified building in Golden Gate not only demonstrates our commitment to sustainability but also provides a healthy and energy-efficient environment, reducing operating costs and achieving outstanding economic returns for our project partners."

REDCON Properties relies on the use of environmentally friendly building materials, high-efficiency mechanical, electrical, ventilation, and lighting systems, as well as an advanced waste management system to reduce its carbon footprint.

Furthermore, REDCON Properties is committed to recycling a portion of construction waste during the implementation phase, having exceeded 1500 tons of recycled waste during 2023 and the first quarter of the current year. These efforts are aimed at supporting environmental conservation and achieving sustainable development.

The Golden Gate project is located in New Cairo spanning an area of 160,000 square meters, with an investment cost of up to EGP20 billion. It comprises 29 buildings, including commercial and administrative buildings, offering a unique shopping and entertainment experience through the Street Retail concept. Additionally, it features the largest facade overlooking South 90 Street, positioning the project as a formidable competitor in the Egyptian real estate market.

About REDCON properties:

REDCON Properties was established in 2019 as the development arm of REDCON Group, specializing in mixed-use real estate projects. The Company operates with sustainability as its core value, where it leads the Egyptian real estate sector in the implementation of sustainable building and green architecture, with Golden Gate as its first flagship project.

REDCON Properties derives its heritage from 30 years of experience with REDCON Constructions, which delivered more than 200 projects, among which are El Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, ABB, Pharco, Electrolux, First Abu Dhabi Bank – the Company’s first green building that received a LEED silver certificate for its leadership in energy-saving designs and conservation of the environment.