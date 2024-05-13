Dubai, UAE: BioAro, a pioneer in genomic research and technology, has officially launched PanOmiQ, a revolutionary software that will redefine the landscape of genomic analysis globally by providing real-time insights into the complexities of the human genome.

With unparalleled speed, precision, and versatility, it is set to transform healthcare worldwide. The global launch of PanOmiQ software took place at the Precision Medicine Expo on May 9, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, and attended by representatives of the Consulate General of Canada, Dr Raees Tonse, Advisor to the Royal Family Office and Project Lead of Longevi-City in Ras Al Khaimah, George P. Patrinos, Professor, Division Head and Head of Laboratory, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacogenomics Journal, Harish Consul, Founder and CEO, Ocgrow Ventures, Divya Mishra, Bioinformatician, BioAro.

Genomic analysis is the identification, measurement or comparison of genomic features such as DNA sequence, structural variation, gene expression, or regulatory and functional element annotation at a genomic scale. Sequencing genomes enables physicians to identify variants in a person's DNA that indicate genetic disorders such as an elevated risk for breast cancer.

Despite rapid advances in sequencing technologies, accurately calling genetic variants present in an individual genome from billions of short, accurate sequences reads remains challenging. However, BioAro’s revolutionary and innovative software PanOmiQ is set to make it easy.

“PanOmiQ is an innovative software platform for a person’s all “Omics” analysis and reporting needs. It is an all-in-one solution for genetic analysis and report generation! PanOmiQ revolutionises the world of genetic analysis. BioAro’s cutting-edge platform enables comprehensive analysis of diverse omic data types, including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, all within a single, seamless interface,” BioAro's, Founder and CEO Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, said at the global launch of the game-changing innovation

“Our team at BioAro are committed to pushing the boundaries of genomic research and technology through real-time genomic testing and analysis to provide enhanced quality of life and health-span. With the launch of PanOmiQ, we are ushering in a new era of precision medicine, where every patient receives tailored treatments based on their unique genetic makeup.”

PanOmiQ is the world's fastest genomic analysis software to date. With its unified approach integrating primary, secondary, and tertiary analysis of genomic and metagenomic data, it enables healthcare specialists to decode DNA sequences in real-time, empowering them to make informed decisions.

“Turnaround time in genomic analysis is critical, and this is where PanOmiQ comes in with its unmatched speed and accuracy. The proprietary AI-based platform also provides clinical annotations and helps better understand disease risk,” said Dr. Raja B. Singh, Chief Scientific Officer at BioAro.

While it once took 13 years to screen the human genome and now it typically takes around four weeks, PanOmiQ pushes the boundaries even further, completing the FastQ process in just seven hours and in VC format in just 15 minutes! This remarkable efficiency not only streamlines processes but also reduces costs associated with ineffective treatments and prolonged recovery periods. By democratising access to genomic information, PanOmiQ aims to make precision medicine universally accessible and affordable, transcending geographical and socioeconomic barriers.

With the power of artificial intelligence, PanOmiQ helps identify rare diseases, health predispositions, and pharmacogenomic insights with unmatched speed and precision. Its ability to provide Pharmacogenomic analysis is a major advancement in tailoring treatment for optimal patient care.

Raees Tonse, Advisor to the Royal Family Office and Project Lead of Longevi-City project in Ras Al Khaimah, says, “PanOmiQ is a game-changer in precision healthcare, not only for this region, but for the whole mankind. It will change the future of human health and help people live longer.

“The global launch of PanOmiQ in the UAE will reinforce UAE’s position as a future hub of precision healthcare and medicine and will increase life-span of people in this part of the world.”

PanOmiQ's capabilities extend to microbial community analysis (metagenomics), medication tolerance assessment (pharmacogenomics), and soon, MultiOmics for proteins, metabolites, and the transcriptome. This approach enables the identification of biomarkers influenced by lifestyle, medications, and environmental factors, facilitating tailored healthcare interventions for multifactorial disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), rooted in dysbiosis, mental health issues, and lifestyle factors.

PanOmiQ excels not only in analysis but also in its compatibility with various genetic file formats like FastQ and VCF, streamlining workflows and integrating seamlessly into existing processes. While AI ensures efficiency, PanOmiQ utilises 20+ sets of databases to ensure accuracy and highly detailed results.

The future of genomic science is on the brink of transformation with the integration of Quantum technology. BioAro's PanOmiQ leads this revolution, harnessing Quantum technology to redefine possibilities in this field. With real-time, precise genomic sequencing and interpretation on quantum-based computers, the future of genomic research is rapidly advancing, and BioAro has actively invested in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in genomic science.



PanOmiQ is a real time multi-Genomics software solution that will, in due course change the future of human health and enhance not only the quality of life, but also longevity.

User-Friendly Interface: The software features a user-friendly interface that allows researchers, biologists, and clinicians with varying levels of computational expertise to interact with the tool effectively. It would provide easy-to-use workflows, intuitive parameter settings, and interactive tutorials to guide users through the analysis process​

Automated Data Processing: PanOmiQ automates data preprocessing tasks, such as data normalisation, quality control and filtering. This streamlines the analysis pipeline, saving researchers time and effort. ​

Intelligent Workflow Optimization: PanOmiQ intelligently suggests optimised analysis workflows based on the input data and research objectives. ​PanOmiQ automates the analysis pipeline for each dataset, enabling efficient and parallel processing. ​

Smart Features Selection: Leveraging machine learning, deep learning, and other AI algorithms, PanOmiQ identifies patterns, correlations, and predictive models within the integrated omics data. ​

Predictive Modelling Automation: The software automatically selects the appropriate model and optimises its parameters for accurate predictions. ​

AI-based Report Generation: Based on recent guidelines, PanOmiQ generates automated analysis reports summarising key findings and results. The software automatically populates the report with visualisations, annotations, and statistical summaries.

Real-time Data Monitoring: Automatically alerting researchers to any anomalies or deviations during the analysis process. ​

Automated Result Interpretation: PanOmiQ incorporates intelligent algorithms that automatically interpret analysis results and provide contextual insights​

Personalised Medicine Recommendations: Based on an individual's omic data, PanOmiQ can generate personalised medicine recommendations tailored to their unique genetic profile. ​

Integration with External Tools: This exceptional software facilitates a seamless and exhilarating integration with external bioinformatics tools and resources, unlocking boundless possibilities and fostering a harmonious synergy with establishing analysis pipelines and databases. ​

Scalability and Performance: The software is optimized for efficient processing and analysis of large-scale omics datasets. It utilizes parallel computing, distributed computing, and cloud computing technologies to handle big data generated from high-throughput sequencing and other omics technologies. ​

About BioAro

BioAro is a Canadian biotechnology company specialising in genomics, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. BioAro offers the complete multi-Genomics and Omics eco-system including strategic policy advocacy for government authority, strategic consultation in genomics laboratory set-up, laboratory infrastructure, research and development, Whole Genome Sequencing, Microbiome Testing and software solutions.

By offering its strategic consultation and its patented technology solutions including PanOmiQ, genetic and microbiome testing, BioAro is helping provide insights into a person’s health, that were previously out of reach. It is a supercharged personalised healthcare experience, supported by evidence-based guidelines.

BioAro is committed to focusing on quality and health equity by democratising its access throughout the healthcare fraternity. BioAro is helping people understand their genetic data in an affordable manner, giving them the power to make decisions about their personal health.

BioAro helps people understand their inherited and acquired health risks, such as potential diseases, health conditions, pharmacogenomic profiling, and nutrition parameters. Ultimately, BioAro enables people to make proactive decisions about their individual health and lifestyle, based on their genetic information.

BioAro values client confidentiality and uses blockchain technology to secure data. BioAro has the capability of receiving samples from anywhere in the world, helping breakdown international barriers. At BioAro, we believe you should be the CEO of your own health – and all the information you need is in your genes.

