The visionary Amal Development begins construction on Phase 1 following strong interest from domestic and international markets into the unique environmental vision in Bang Tao

PHUKET, THAILAND – Phuket’s iconic luxury residential project Gardens of Eden has cemented its footprint on the island with the official groundbreaking of Phase 1 construction on May 10. Riding the momentum of strong demand in the high-end residential property market, Amal Development has also launched Phase 2 of its project, comprising 441 units in Park Residences.

The Dubai-backed developer’s unique strategy of a low-density built-up ratio for the 11.68 hectare project has piqued interest from global buyers in Europe and Asia. This is a key differentiating factor that sets Gardens of Eden apart in the competitive market of luxury residential projects in Phuket, particularly in the prime Bang Tao area.

"Park Residences in Phase 2 represents the next step of our vision to create a sanctuary of unparalleled luxury amidst the pristine beauty of Phuket," says Yana Chuvalova, Director of sales & marketing. "Backed by the unwavering support of our investors in Dubai, we have spared no effort in ensuring that every aspect of this development exudes excellence, from its meticulous design to its aspiring amenities. We are committed to creating a lifestyle for residents that revolves around nature, family and community – and very importantly, is safe and secure.”

Principal architect Martin Palleros shared that while Eden Residences highlighted the beauty of the beach, Park Residences continues the nature-inspired experience in parks and gardens, with wellness and gardens as the focal points. “The concept of biophilic design comes through strongly in Phase 2. More open spaces are featured to encourage residents to interact with nature. These spaces combine to create a wellness community which is the soul of the project.”

Amal Development’s world-class vision is supported by a global team of experts and professionals with proven track records in their areas of expertise, comprising long-term residents of Phuket. Among them is Corporate Affairs Advisor Ravi Chandran and 25-year resident of Phuket.

“The green vision of Phuket is vital, not just within Gardens of Eden, but also beyond its walls. Phuket holds a special place in my heart, and I believe that Amal is a unique developer that is here to stay and invest in the future of the island and its communities, beginning with a property of uncompromising quality and standards,” he said.

About Gardens of Eden and Amal Development

Occupying one of the last plots of beachfront land on Bangtao Beach, Eden Residences comprises 141 luxury apartments and features five categories ranging from 75-85 sqm one-bedroom units and 110-120 sqm two-bedroom units to 200-400 sqm three- to four-bedroom penthouses. Additionally, duplex apartments ranging from 120-200 sqm come with private pools and enclosures. Located on plot 1 which takes up 16,000 sqm, the apartments are currently in the first phase of construction. Phase 2 Park Residences apartments range from 48-56 sqm for one-bedroom units and 78- 100 sqm two-bedroom units to 122-156 sqm three-bedroom units and 220 sqm four-bedroom units. Outdoor amenities include a rainforest lagoon pool with a poolside cafe, themed children playgrounds, pet parks, open lawns for outdoor activities, garden pavilions, and a lagoon with seating areas. There will also be a five-hectare park with fitness trails and a 5,000 sqm wellness centre.

Gardens of Eden facilities include a main garden, a club house, a café with pool, a gym, a kids’ zone and underground parking lots. The Gardens of Eden will comprise three phases of construction in total. Eden Residences is the residential component, an integrated wellness lifestyle complex which takes up 106,000 sqm. Gardens of Eden is a landmark project in Phuket as well as globally, with only 30% of total built-up space. The complex will feature exclusive health and hospitality features such as a spa and wellness centre, world-class restaurants and bars, an artisanal grocer’s market and lifestyle boutiques, with green spaces such as a park and a lagoon pool. Gardens of Eden is easily accessible from Phuket’s main amenities and facilities. It is five minutes by car to Phuket Boat Lagoon, Thailand's first full-service marina and marine lifestyle village; 30 minutes by car from Phuket International Airport; and 30 minutes from Bangkok Hospital Phuket. https://eden-phuket.com

The project is by the Amal group of companies, an established property group with over 100 projects and more than 500,000 sqm of completed space in its portfolio. They are backed by a private investment firm from Dubai called DPD Invest who are active in many sectors globally including luxury real estate.