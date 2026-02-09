Doha, Qatar – Snap Inc. has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the State of Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) during Web Summit Qatar 2026, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening Qatar’s creator, media, and digital communications ecosystem.

The MoUs outline a multi-year collaboration focused on creator innovation, digital storytelling, and talent development, positioning Doha as a regional and global hub for the creator economy, advertising, and media excellence.

Advancing the Creator Ecosystem

Under the first MoU, Snap Inc. and the GCO will explore a long-term partnership to host Snap’s Creators Summit in Doha for three consecutive years starting in 2026. Building on the success of the 2025 Snap Creators Summit which marked the first time the event was hosted in the Middle East and brought together leading creators from the region and around the world, the initiative aims to support the continued growth, visibility, and engagement of Snap’s creator community both regionally and globally.

The collaboration will also explore opportunities to further strengthen Doha’s position as a center for creator innovation, culture, and digital storytelling through high-impact programming hosted in Qatar.

Strengthening Media, Advertising, and Talent Development

The second MoU focuses on developing and strengthening Qatar’s advertising and media ecosystem, with an emphasis on digital media, creativity, and innovation. Planned initiatives include the design and delivery of workshops covering advertising, media strategy, digital platforms, creator-driven storytelling, and industry best practices.

The partnership will also apply an internship and talent development programs aimed at identifying, training, and mentoring emerging Qataris and non Qataris professionals and fresh Graduates in media, advertising, and communications, while supporting the professional development of the next generation of media leaders through practical experience and industry exposure. In addition, the collaboration will promote knowledge-sharing and best-practice exchange between global digital platforms and Qatar’s local media and advertising community.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee, said: “We are committed to shaping a creator ecosystem that is innovative, globally connected, and driven by talent, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. As our partnership with Snap Inc. continues to evolve, these MoUs underscore our shared focus on developing human capital, advancing innovation, and enabling the region’s talent through new models for digital media and content creation, reinforcing Qatar’s role in shaping the future of the creator economy at both regional and global levels.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. MENA & APAC, said: “Qatar has consistently demonstrated a clear vision for building a future-ready digital and creative economy. Through these MoUs, we are deepening our long-term commitment to the country by supporting creators, developing media talent, and sharing regional best practices that help the next generation of storytellers and advertisers thrive. We’re excited to continue working with the Government Communications Office to position Doha as a global destination for creator innovation and digital storytelling.”

The MoUs mark another step in Snap Inc.’s continued investment in the region, aligning with Qatar’s national priorities around digital transformation, talent development, and creative economy growth.

​​​​​​About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

About the Government Communications Office

The Government Communications Office was established in 2015 to coordinate communications activities across government and semi-government institutions and to showcase the country’s vision, initiatives and achievements.