Riyadh: Snap Inc, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) technology and the Saudi Ministry of Culture are joining forces to develop the skills of Saudi talents and further enhance the Saudi creator’s ecosystem with valuable AR skills. The collaboration will focus on providing Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and training sessions.

Two workshops, one technical and one non-technical, will be conducted as part of this initiative. The first workshop, led by Sana Fatani, Sr. Creative and Brand Strategist, will introduce participants to the world of AR and its numerous applications and how AR can add real value to various aspects of life.

The second technical workshop will be conducted by AR Snap Partner, “The AR Lab”. It will focus on Snap Lens Studio, Snapchat's free web-based software that empowers users to create their own AR experiences. Attendees will learn how to build their own Lenses and explore various projects, technical aspects, and the software's ease of use.

This collaboration will establish a hub for creative talents and innovation in the Kingdom while showcasing Snapchat as a leader in AR technology. By empowering Saudi talents with AR skills, both will drive the Saudi creative industries to new heights, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation.

This initiative will highlight the growing importance of AR technology and the vital role it plays in enabling Saudi talents to contribute to the global creative industries. These workshops will empower participants with the tools and skills necessary to create unique and engaging AR experiences, situating the Saudi creative industries as a force to be reckoned with.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

About the Saudi Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

