Dubai, UAE: Skywell, United Arab Emirates, has partnered with National Taxi, an operator for the Roads and Transport Authority, to promote sustainable transport.

The cooperation supports the achievement of plans and targets for net zero emissions public transport in 2050, and the decarbonization targets are set to be achieved in the coming years to reach zero emissions by 2040 for the taxi and limousine sectors.

Skywell, the world's leading new energy car manufacturer, with a full range of production qualifications for both commercial and passenger vehicles, has partnered with National Taxi, one of Dubai's taxi operators, to include electric vehicles (EVs) in its fleet.

This strategic collaboration is part of the UAE’s efforts to promote sustainable transport and is in line with the ambitious Climate Neutrality Initiative 2050, the National Electric Vehicle Policy, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.

This partnership reflects the RTA's continued drive for green transport, with the aim of achieving the targets of the strategic plans for net zero emissions public transport in 2050, and decarbonization targets are set to be achieved in the coming years to reach zero emissions by 2040 for the taxi and limousine sectors.

Chena Reddy, Group Managing Director at Legend Holding Group, and Thilak Raju, Head of Automotive Dealerships at Skywell UAE, saw the integration of Skywell electric vehicles into National Taxi Operations as a key step towards supporting the UAE's sustainability goals.

He added, “Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest energy-efficient technology, ensuring a smooth transition to greener (cleaner) transportation while significantly reducing carbon emissions.”

Supporting National Taxi’s interest in sustainability, Toufic Mitri, CEO of National Taxi Company, said:

"We are proud to partner with Skywell UAE in this pioneering effort to make our fleet more environmentally friendly.

He added, "By adopting electric vehicles, we are not only improving the efficiency of our services, but also contributing to the UAE's broader environmental goals, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing modern and sustainable mobility solutions as per RTA's directions and plans.”

He added, “Dubai's rapidly growing infrastructure to support electric mobility is currently strengthening this partnership, with 380 green charging stations for electric vehicles operating across Dubai, with plans to expand to 1,000 by 2025.”

These efforts are in line with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase the share of electric taxis to 100% by 2040.

With the inclusion of advanced electric vehicles from Skywell, the National Taxi Company is set to improve operational efficiency and alignment with the UAE's broader environmental goals.

This collaboration will not only reduce transport-related emissions but will also promote cleaner urban mobility, contributing to a healthier environment for future generations.