InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s leading insurance platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Mohammad Al Nabulsi to spearhead one of its most important national priorities: Emiratisation.



At InsuranceMarket.ae, success has never been measured solely by business growth. The company firmly believes that building a great business and building a great nation must go hand in hand. Empowering UAE National talent is not just a strategic goal — it is a core responsibility. With this vision in mind, the appointment of Mohammad marks a major step forward in shaping a future where Emirati professionals thrive in the private sector.

"Mohammad brings with him the energy, vision, and leadership we need to turn this ambition into reality," said Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "I have full faith in his ability to lead this journey and help us unlock the next level of sustainable growth, with purpose at the core."



Mohammad Al Nabulsi joins the company with a wealth of industry experience and a passion for empowering people. His leadership is set to drive meaningful career opportunities for UAE Nationals, fostering a new generation of talent equipped to lead the country’s dynamic future.

“I’m honored to join InsuranceMarket.ae on this important mission. I believe Emiratis have immense potential to lead across industries, and I’m committed to creating real opportunities that empower them to thrive in the private sector,” said Mohammad Al Nabulsi.

This appointment underscores InsuranceMarket.ae’s long-standing commitment to Emiratisation and its broader philosophy of nation-building through business excellence. It also reflects the firm’s belief in the transformative power of talent development, diversity, and inclusion.



"At InsuranceMarket.ae, we don’t just talk about progress — we invest in it. We believe in the power of people to drive meaningful change, and we are committed to playing a leading role in that journey," added Avinash.

With a clear mission ahead, InsuranceMarket.ae invites partners, collaborators, and the community to join hands in building a future of shared success.