AMSTERDAM - From priority check-in to expedited baggage handling, customers can quickly see which benefits apply across their journey thanks to SkyTeam’s new Loyalty Benefits Calculator. Designed to help eliminate guesswork when traveling with different SkyTeam members, customers simply enter their loyalty program, status level and the operating airline and the Loyalty Calculator provides an at-a-glance overview of the benefits they are entitled to.

Available on SkyTeam.com, the Loyalty Benefits Calculator was developed to simplify the travel experience for SkyTeam’s millions of loyalty program members, as certain benefits can vary by airline, loyalty program and status level. Customers know what to expect before they fly, so they don’t miss out on any travel perks or feel disappointed should they discover an anticipated benefit does not apply once on their journey. SkyTeam has 230 million loyalty members belonging to 17 different programs offered by its 19 member airlines.

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO said: “SkyTeam continues to invest in digital technology as part of our mission to make connecting between member airlines more seamless and integrated. SkyTeam’s new Loyalty Benefits Calculator puts clear information at customers’ fingertips, so they know which benefits they can enjoy and where for a smoother travel experience.”

SkyTeam’s Loyalty Benefits Calculator is the latest in a number of digital tools developed by SkyTeam to take the hassle out of travel and follows the success of its award-winning Carry-on Calculator. This innovation enables customers to check their hand luggage limits when connecting across different carriers, to ensure their bags comply with every airline in their itinerary. Last year, SkyTeam’s Carry-on Calculator scooped a Skift IDEA Award and was named “Best Digital Transformation Initiative” at the European Mission Awards.

Note: The information provided by the Loyalty Calculator tool is published for informational purposes only. While SkyTeam strives to keep information up to date, Skyteam.com does not make any representations or give any warranty about the comprehensiveness and accuracy of the information provided by the SkyTeam member airlines.

About SkyTeam

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,000+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.