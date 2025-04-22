Dubai, UAE – Offering new hope for Parkinson’s patients, leading Radiation Oncologist of India, Dr. Lohith Reddy has successfully performed a 15-minute non-invasive CyberKnife radiosurgery to treat severe tremors in a 78-year-old patient. This breakthrough treatment, one of the first of its kind globally, is now available to patients across the UAE and GCC through coordinated international care.

Since January 2025, 21 Parkinson’s patients have undergone this treatment under Dr Reddy’s care, with outstanding results including M.C. Joseph, a senior chartered accountant from Kerala, who had been suffering from debilitating tremors in his head and left arm that drastically impacted his daily life. Even with strong medication, his quality of life had declined to the point where basic tasks like walking and drinking water became difficult.

Unlike traditional surgical options such as deep brain stimulation, which require invasive procedures, Dr Reddy’s approach used CyberKnife radiosurgery—a non-invasive, outpatient treatment. It leverages highly focused radiation beams guided by advanced imaging technology to precisely target the part of the brain responsible for tremors, without the need for incisions, anesthesia, or hospital admission.

“This is a paradigm shift in how we treat Parkinson’s tremors,” said Dr Reddy, Clinical Director of Radio Surgery and Clinical Director of ImmunoRad, HCG Hospitals, Bengaluru. “This patient experienced around 80% reduction in tremors within just 3 days, and thus, an increase in quality of life. The results were life-changing, achieved in just one outpatient session.”

This cutting-edge treatment is now available to GCC patients through international care pathways, making it a practical and time-efficient option for residents across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman seeking advanced neurological treatment.

With over a decade of experience in CyberKnife technology, Dr Reddy practices at HCG Cancer Centers in Bangalore, where he leads innovations in treating movement disorders and cancers. His expertise is increasingly sought after by patients and healthcare institutions in the Middle East.

Dr Reddy is available for virtual consultations and welcomes referrals and collaborative tie-ups with hospitals in the region interested in offering this advanced, minimally invasive solution to their patients.