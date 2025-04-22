Total Income net of Finance expense reached QAR 1.98 billion

Net financing assets closed at QAR 111.3 billion and Deposits at QAR 111.5 billion representing a YOY increase of 4% and 6% respectively

Cost to Income (efficiency) ratio 27.7%

The Capital Adequacy ratio stood at 25.5%

Doha: Masraf Al Rayan QPSC (“AlRayan Bank”) today released its consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2025 with a Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QAR 408 million.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board stated:

” We have delivered a solid performance across our operations in Qatar and overseas, with total financing assets and Investments growing by 4% and 15% respectively, compared to Q1 2024 (year-on-year). During this quarter, we have also embarked on a transformative journey to implement a new core banking system — a strategic move that reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This initiative will enhance our efficiency, agility, and responsiveness in serving our customers and stakeholders. AlRayan Bank continues to make strong progress towards our vision of becoming a leading Islamic bank in Qatar, delivering best in class client experience through innovation and digital excellence”

Commenting on Q1 financial performance, Omar Abdulrazaq Al Emadi, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“We are pleased to announce a strong net profit of QAR 408 million for Q1 2025 despite the current volatility in the profit rate environment. Our balance sheet continues to show strength, with financing assets and customer deposits both at QAR 111 billion — reflecting year-on-year growth of 4% & 6% respectively. Our efficiency ratio remains healthy at 27.7%, and we are committed to driving further improvements across all functions of the business while maintaining our focus on long-term value creation and prudent risk management. Looking ahead, we are committed to delivering value for our stakeholders by executing on our strategic priorities and supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030.”

Key Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet - QAR billion Q1-2025 Q1-2024 Change Total Assets 169 159 6.2% Financing assets 111 107 4.0% Investments securities 42 37 15.2% Deposits 111 105 5.8% Total Shareholders’ Equity 23.5 23.0 2.4% Income Statement - QAR million Q1-2025 Q1-2024 Change Total income, net of finance expenses 1,981 2,148 -7.8% Net operating profit 864 914 -5.5% Operating expenses 239 240 -0.3% Net Impairment Charges 211 262 -19.3% Net profit attributable to shareholders 408 406 0.4% Earnings Per Share (QAR) 0.044 0.044 0.4% Group ratios Q1-2025 Q1-2024 Efficiency (%) Cost to Income 27.69% 26.26% Financing Quality Non-Performing Financing (QAR million) 6,232 6,542 NPF ratio (%) 5.37% 5.86% Capital Management (%) Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) 25.46% 23.60%



