In 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim in India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region achieved net sales of EUR 855 million, reflecting a 17% increase compared to the previous year.

R&D investments rise to EUR 6.2 billion, 23.2% of group net sales.

Company prepares new product launches starting in 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Boehringer Ingelheim today announced a continued rise in the number of patients it reached, 66 million in 2024, up 8.0% from the previous year. Development of its current product pipeline is well on track, as the company prepares multiple new product launches, starting in 2025. Research & Development (R&D) investments rose to EUR 6.2 billion, or 23.2% of group net sales. Group net sales rose by 6.1%* to EUR 26.8 billion.

“As our current pipeline continues to mature and more products come closer to a potential market introduction, we have entered a pivotal phase of high investments, to bring these new innovations to patients,” said Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors. “It is important that we use every opportunity to bring these new treatments to patients as fast as possible – this is our number one priority.”

Strong Growth in IMETA

In India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, the company recorded net sales of 855 million EUR (2023: 732 million EUR), a 17% increase compared to the previous year.

Derek O’Leary, Regional Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) said: “Our strong performance in 2024 underscores our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in both human and animal health. We will continue to work towards expanding access to innovative treatments for people and strengthen our efforts to safeguard animal health and well-being, impacting a greater number of lives. In partnerhip with our stakeholders, we are eager to build on this momentum in 2025 through further science-backed innovations tailored to the needs of both patients and animals.“

Human Pharma: investing in existing products and new launches

Human Pharma sales rose by 7.0%* to EUR 21.9 billion, led by the treatment of chronic kidney diseases, type 2 diabetes and heart failure, rose 14.6%* to EUR 8.4 billion. Treatments used for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and certain fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, grew 8.9%* to EUR 3.8 billion.

The Human Pharma pipeline includes over ten new Phase II and III trials over the next 12 to 18 months, which will potentially result in a range of significant launches in the next five years. Human Pharma R&D spending rose to EUR 5.7 billion, or 27.6% of the business unit’s net sales.

“If we look at the past five years, Boehringer Ingelheim has invested approximately EUR 25 billion in R&D,” said Frank Hübler, Member of the Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for Finance. “With the innovations currently in our pipeline we will further increase investments in R&D in the years to come.”

After positive data from pivotal studies, the company is preparing multiple new product launches to advance care for patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis as well as the first orally administered, targeted therapy for previously treated HER2-mutated lung cancer patients.

Both treatments have been submitted to regulatory authorities globally and first launches in the US are anticipated in the second half of this year, pending approval.

Animal Health: rapid response against transboundary animal diseases

Animal Health sales rose 1.9%* to EUR 4.7 billion in 2024, mainly driven by Pet Parasiticides and Therapeutics, Poultry and Ruminant. The parasiticides continued to strengthen its position as the top-selling brand in the industry, growing 14.0%* to EUR 1.4 billion.

Last year, Boehringer Ingelheim supported livestock producers and governments by quickly providing vaccines and technical assistance for outbreaks of transboundary animal diseases (TADs), such as avian influenza, bluetongue virus and foot-and-mouth disease. These diseases pose a significant risk to animal health, impede global trade, and constrain food supply.

Sustainable Development

Boehringer Ingelheim is on track in its target to become carbon neutral in its company operations by 2030. It increased global renewable electricity purchases to around 75% in 2024, primarily due to transitioning to renewable solutions at various sites, including Japan and China. A new biomass power plant was also commissioned at its Ingelheim site in Germany to boost on-site renewable energy generation to 95% of its energy needs.

As part of its global effort to stop rabies, the company provided 46 million rabies vaccine doses and supported vaccination campaigns in endemic countries. The “Angels” initiative, which aims to optimize the quality of treatment in existing stroke centers, added over 1,000 organizations to the network. It is the largest stroke community in the world, now encompassing 237,000 healthcare professionals from more than 9,000 hospitals in 158 countries and has helped 19 million stroke patients to date.

Outlook

The general trends and developments of the past year are expected to continue to impact 2025. The company expects a continued rise in the number of patients reached, and a slight year-on-year increase in net sales, adjusted for currency and extraordinary effects.

* sales growth numbers are adjusted for currency effects

