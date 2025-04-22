Doha, Qatar — MEEZA, Qatar’s leading Managed IT Services and Solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved two additional prestigious international certifications: ISO 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) and ISO 27017:2015 Cloud Security Controls. These certifications reaffirm MEEZA’s continuous commitment to upholding the highest standards of data privacy, information security, and Cloud Security for its clients and partners.

ISO 27701:2019 serves as an extension to the ISO 27001 standard, providing a framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). This certification demonstrates MEEZA’s robust privacy governance and risk management processes, particularly in managing Personally Identifiable Information (PII). It further ensures compliance with global privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), offering clients the assurance that their data is protected with the strictest privacy standards.

Additionally, MEEZA obtained the ISO 27017:2015 certification, which provides enhanced Cloud-specific controls based on ISO/IEC 27002. This standard addresses the unique risks and challenges associated with Cloud environments, ensuring that MEEZA’s Cloud Services and infrastructure adhere to globally recognized security practices.

Both certifications were awarded by SGS, an internationally accredited certification body, further reinforcing the credibility and trustworthiness of MEEZA’s information security and cloud operations.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in MEEZA’s ongoing journey to solidify its position as a trusted partner in the realms of data privacy and cloud security. It underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering secure, dependable, and compliant digital solutions that align with the highest international standards and best practices.

With these new certifications, MEEZA further enhances its portfolio of security credentials, including the existing ISO 27001 certification, and continues to empower organizations across sectors such as government, healthcare, finance, and education in Qatar and beyond with secure and compliant IT and cloud services.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards and certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 22301, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 type 2, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.