Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Health Board of Directors, Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, reinforced its commitment to collaborative philanthropy by signing strategic partnerships with five UAE-based charitable organizations during its annual donor recognition ceremony.

The partnerships aim to unify efforts in delivering healthcare services to those in need, while supporting medical education and scientific research.

This effort demonstrates the Foundation's commitment to fostering collaboration, facilitating knowledge exchange, and supporting joint initiatives that deliver essential medical support to communities in need.

Strategic partnerships for greater impact

The MoUs were signed by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, and representatives of the partner charities:

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society

H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Tahlek, General Director of the Tarahum Charity Foundation

Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Director General of Beit Al Khair Society

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation affirmed the partnerships’ role in unifying the charitable sector, stating: "By joining forces with these mission-driven UAE organizations, we ensure life-saving medical care reaches the most vulnerable. These collaborations not only strengthen our healthcare ecosystem but further solidifies Dubai’s position as a global beacon of philanthropic leadership.”

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi stated, “The collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation is a vital step in supporting advanced medical care. This partnership reflects the UAE’s ongoing social responsible approach, which prioritizes philanthropy and healthcare to enhance quality of life and uphold the values of compassion and social solidarity.”

Building on this sentiment, H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi added: “We are pleased to collaborate and partner with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health. This partnership aligns with the core pillars of the Dubai Charity Strategy, which is committed to expanding partnerships and enhancing humanitarian work. We are confident that this memorandum, which reflects our shared commitment to noble human values and our sincere desire to serve the community, will result in inspiring success stories and leave a lasting positive impact on various segments of society, opening doors of hope in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance quality of life.’’

Echoing this commitment to community wellbeing, H.E Dr. Ahmed Tahlek noted, “We are pleased with this agreement, which is part of our ongoing efforts to develop community support tools. This collaboration opens new horizons for launching humanitarian projects focused on health, and it contributes to the implementation of initiatives and programs that address the needs of deserving families, especially those suffering from life-threatening illnesses.”

Reinforcing the collective vision, Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi emphasized, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making a tangible impact in the healthcare sector by joining forces with Al Jalila Foundation to build a more sustainable, health-conscious society. It supports patients and meets their treatment needs, embodying the UAE’s direction in making human health a top priority and reflecting the deep-rooted values of compassion and solidarity within our community.”

The strategic partnerships will jointly fund vital programs like A’awen, The Child Fund, and community initiatives like Wellness of Wheels, Ta'alouf, and Majlis Al Amal, pooling resources to transform lives.

About Al Jalila Foundation

Al Jalila Foundation, that leads Dubai Health’s giving mission, is a global healthcare charity transforming lives through medical innovation.

Established in April 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the foundation works to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical advancement.

The foundation provides essential treatment for those unable to afford healthcare, funds scholarships for medical professionals, and supports pioneering research addressing critical health challenges, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and mental health.

As a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and leader of the A'awen program, Al Jalila Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope for patients and their families.