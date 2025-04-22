Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, is set to redefine the travel experience once again at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025.

Building on its reputation for pioneering digital advancements in aviation, Qatar Airways will offer visitors the chance to experience a suite of its industry-leading solutions at ATM Dubai 2025, including Sama’s AI booking, Qverse, Multi-Sensory Experience and Qsuite – Next Gen.

Additionally, the airline will unveil Sama’s new Arabic-speaking capabilities, bringing enhanced accessibility and cultural relevance to the world’s first AI-powered digital human cabin crew.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, are delighted to participate in this year’s Arabian Travel Market to help shape the future of travel and connectivity. Our innovative approach to enhancing travel experiences is built on the spirit of collaboration, and we look forward to joining renowned industry leaders to advance our knowledge exchange.”

Join Qatar Airways at ATM Dubai 2025 and experience the next evolution in travel. Sama and the Qatar Airways team will be on-hand to assist guests and trade partners at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stand ME 1420 between hall 3 and 4, from 28 April to 1 May 2025.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards in 2024.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.