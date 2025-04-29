Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a market where nearly 70% of UAE homeowners report receiving unsolicited calls after advertising their property online, Skyloov, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate platforms, has introduced a seamless new way for individuals to list their properties, without the typical disruptions, broker spam, or uncertainty.

This direct-to-platform listing option, now available across the UAE, allows homeowners to submit their property for sale or rent through a simple, step-by-step process on the Skyloov app or website. Each listing is reviewed for accuracy and then matched exclusively with licensed, verified real estate agencies registered with Skyloov, ensuring a controlled, transparent, and professional experience from start to finish.

“We’re responding to one of the most common frustrations in the UAE property market, homeowners feeling overwhelmed by unsolicited outreach the moment they express interest in listing their home,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Albwardi, Chairman of the Board at Skyloov. “With our platform, they remain in control every step of the way, free from noise, connected only to vetted professionals.”

The process requires no technical knowledge and offers users the ability to either select an agency themselves or allow Skyloov to assign one on their behalf, making the experience smooth, secure, and respectful of the homeowner’s privacy and time.

This approach reflects broader trends in the UAE, where digital-first property journeys now dominate. According to the Dubai Land Department, more than 50% of property transactions in the emirate originate online, and homeowners are increasingly seeking platforms that offer transparency, control, and peace of mind.

Skyloov’s direct listing service addresses this shift by offering:

A simple, user-friendly interface to list properties in minutes

No spam, no cold calls, property details are only shared with vetted, approved agencies

End-to-end visibility on the status of a listing and agency interactions

Skyloov’s internal quality check, ensuring listing accuracy and alignment with platform standards

As Skyloov continues to expand its features and user base, this service is part of the company’s broader commitment to building a more transparent, respectful, and tech-enabled real estate experience for both property seekers and owners across the UAE.

In an industry often characterised by noise and inefficiency, Skyloov’s approach offers a refreshing alternative, empowering homeowners to market their properties confidently, and on their own terms.

About Skyloov

Skyloov is the UAE’s most comprehensive and fast-growing real estate property portal, committed to empowering users with advanced technology and fair practices. Designed to simplify property searches and deliver tangible results, Skyloov caters to buyers, renters, and investors with intuitive features like voice search and AI-powered property matchmaking. Brokers benefit from tools that prioritize flexibility, transparency, and genuine leads, ensuring real success in a competitive market. With seamless integration into Dubai’s real estate ecosystem and a mission to reduce the hassle of finding properties, Skyloov is redefining how real estate transactions happen in the region. For more information, visit www.skyloov.com.

