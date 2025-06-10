Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a US$500 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Sukuk issued by Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB).

The perpetual, non-call six-year AT1 Capital Certificates were issued by SIB Tier 1 Sukuk IIND Ltd and are compliant with Basel III regulations. The issuance attracted strong interest from both regional and international investors, providing Sharjah Islamic Bank with additional capital to fuel its long-term growth plans.

This latest transaction brings the Bank’s total outstanding on Nasdaq Dubai to $2.5 billion across five listings. It also reinforces Dubai’s strategic role in advancing the Islamic capital markets ecosystem.

To mark the occasion, Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Saad commented, “The successful listing of our $500 million perpetual Additional Tier 1 Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai marks a significant milestone in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s strategic growth journey. This issuance reflects our strong fundamentals, robust investor confidence, and commitment to maintaining a solid capital base in line with Basel III requirements."

Ali stated, "This listing reflects more than capital raising —it's part of a broader shift as regional institutions like Sharjah Islamic Bank lead the deepening of local debt markets. As demand for diversified, Shariah-compliant instruments continues to grow, Nasdaq Dubai is proud to serve as a trusted platform for innovation in Islamic finance.

"The momentum we are seeing in Sukuk issuances signals a maturing financial ecosystem where local ambition meets global capital flows. SIB’s continued engagement underscores the strategic role financial institutions play in building resilient, forward-looking capital markets across the UAE and beyond."

With this listing, the total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached $95.7 billion, underlining its status as one of the world’s largest venues for Islamic fixed-income securities.

Nasdaq Dubai’s broader debt capital market has now surpassed $136 billion across 160 listings, reflecting growing international confidence in Dubai as a gateway for capital flows between the Middle East and the world.