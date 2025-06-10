Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the region, is set to participate in the fifth edition of Big 5 Construct Egypt, the country’s largest and most influential construction industry event, taking place from 17 to 19 June 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in Cairo.

With Egypt’s construction sector witnessing rapid growth, many companies are seeking new regional opportunities. RAKEZ, based in the UAE, offers a strategic platform for Egyptian businesses aiming to expand into the Gulf market—providing streamlined set-up, cost-effective infrastructure, and access to major development zones.

The exhibition will bring together a wide spectrum of industry leaders from fields such as building materials, construction tools, MEP services, HVAC-R systems, digital technologies, solar energy, interior finishes, and urban design. RAKEZ’s participation underlines its ongoing commitment to fostering international collaboration and facilitating investment flows across the region.

Ras Al Khaimah itself is increasingly recognised as a global hub for infrastructure and real estate development, with major initiatives such as the USD 5 billion Wynn Resort and the Etihad Rail network drawing significant attention. The emirate is currently advancing over 1,000 active projects valued at more than USD 75 billion. Its strategic location, offering seamless connectivity to regional and global trade routes via world-class ports, enhances its appeal to businesses operating across the construction supply chain.

By aligning with the UAE and Egypt’s shared focus on infrastructure, industrial growth, and entrepreneurship, RAKEZ provides Egyptian businesses with a practical, well-supported platform to expand into the Gulf and beyond.

RAKEZ is home to over 30,000 multinational and regional companies, including several international firms operating in the construction sector. These include Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, Hira Industries, Fala Group, and Siti BT Middle East, all of which benefit from the zone’s tailored infrastructure and supportive ecosystem. Their presence highlights RAKEZ’s strength as a regional base for construction-related enterprises. Parallely, nearly 1,500 Egyptian entrepreneurs have established their operations within RAKEZ, further reinforcing the robust business ties between Egypt and the UAE.

During Big 5 Construct Egypt, RAKEZ will launch a special UAE business set-up package designed exclusively for exhibition attendees. Priced at USD 3,300, the offer includes a UAE residence visa along with a comprehensive range of benefits. These include fast-tracked company registration, access to flexible and cost-efficient facilities such as coworking spaces, offices, warehouses, and development-ready land, as well as end-to-end administrative support through a unified digital platform. Investors can also opt for multi-year packages that support long-term business sustainability and provide access to key regional and global markets via Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic trade network.

Commenting on RAKEZ’s participation, Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as a compelling destination for global construction players, driven by a wave of large-scale infrastructure developments and investor-friendly policies. At Big 5 Construct Egypt, we look forward to engaging with forward-thinking businesses seeking to be part of this growth story. With hundreds of Egyptian entrepreneurs already thriving in RAKEZ, we are committed to building new bridges of collaboration and supporting the next wave of construction leaders entering the UAE market.”

Visitors are encouraged to meet RAKEZ representatives and explore this exclusive opportunity at Hall 4 – Stand D35, from 17 to 19 June 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

