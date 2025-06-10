Muscat: Reinforcing its position as a leader in redefining service excellence within the Sultanate’s banking landscape, Sohar International has been awarded the title of ‘CX Team of the Year’ at the CX Awards 2025. The recognition was presented during the prestigious Oman CX Forum, held recently at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Mohammed Bin Salim Al Said.

This accolade underscores Sohar International’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the customer experience through a progressive approach that blends innovation, real-time responsiveness, and personalized service delivery. Grounded in digital transformation and an in-depth understanding of evolving customer expectations, the bank continues to set new benchmarks in customer-centric banking across the region.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated, "In an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape, customer experience has emerged as a critical differentiator. At Sohar International, we have embedded customer-centricity into the core of our strategy—leveraging intelligent digital capabilities, data-driven insights, and a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations to deliver proactive and personalised service experiences. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and agility of our teams who consistently go beyond the conventional to create meaningful value for our clients. As we move forward, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in service excellence, driving innovation, and empowering customers to thrive in a fast-changing world."

Bringing together more than 200 senior executives spanning banking, telecom, insurance, FMCG, hospitality, education, and healthcare, the Oman CX Forum 2025 served as a meaningful industry touchpoint for customer experience leadership. For Sohar International, the forum’s broader themes—ranging from AI integration and personalized service journeys to data-led strategies, loyalty-building, and emotional engagement—closely align with the bank’s evolving approach to CX. Participation in such platforms reflects the bank’s commitment to staying attuned to emerging trends, strengthening internal capabilities, and delivering meaningful interactions that resonate beyond transactions.

These recognitions come as part of a broader series of accolades that Sohar International has garnered throughout the year, underscoring its leadership across key areas of banking excellence. The bank was honored with multiple prestigious awards at the New Age Banking Summit, including Best Digital Transformation Initiative, Most Innovative CSR Initiative, and Best Bank – Growth. Additionally, Sohar International was named Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2024 by Apex Media Awards, and secured the IPO Deal of the Year 2024 at the IFN Awards—further reaffirming its market leadership, innovation-driven approach, and unwavering focus on delivering stakeholder value across all fronts.

About Sohar International

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.

Learn more at www.soharinternational.com