Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ski Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is excited to announce that the fifth edition of the DXB Snow Run will take place on 19 May. The unique running experience is the perfect way to beat the summer heat and will see participants navigate the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C.

Now open to an extended age group from 13 to 70 with individual and group categories, the DXB Snow Run welcomes families to a one-of-a-kind outing, as well as corporate teams for some fun healthy competition.

Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and battle it out individually or join forces as a team of five where they will be competing against other teams. Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. The Top 3 participants from each category will also get a chance to step up to the podium and bring home cool prizes.

Registration is now open (until 16 May), and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline. Exclusively for the whole month of Ramadan, save up to AED 25* when you book online individually or as a team of five. Book now at PremierOnline.

Back by popular demand, DXB Snow Run was first launched in 2020 and was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to take place post-lockdown. Since then, it has become an annual event, hosting a record number of 600 athletes from 55 nationalities in last year’s edition alone.

* Terms and conditions apply

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.

In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN