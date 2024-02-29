DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience platforms, has brought together customers from across the region to its premium Sitecore DX event in Dubai, to highlight its growing range of innovative cloud-based solutions and expand upon the role that generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play in transforming customers’ digital experiences.



Companies including DP World, Arabian Oud and Batterjee Medical College participated in the event, which saw Chief Executive Officer Steve Tzikakis outline Sitecore’s dedication to continue to innovate across its full portfolio with commitments to its on-premise solutions, managed offerings and SaaS offerings. The company’s transformative journey into a modern, cloud-based digital experience platform is already benefiting customers in the Middle East and Africa.



Digital customer experience – the aggregate of all the online interactions a customer has with a brand though websites, mobile apps, chat bots, social media, and other virtual channels – has emerged as a key differentiator in many sectors. During Sitecore DX, experts from across the company discussed how generative AI is being deployed to drive content creation and rapid-fire personalization to enhance these experiences.



“Many organizations in the Middle East are pursuing ambitious digital transformation journeys, and we’re proud that Sitecore’s platform is enabling them to realize a full range of opportunities,” said Jose Valles, EMEA President, Sitecore, who spoke at the event. “With Sitecore’s new composable architecture, brands can introduce a range of advanced functions, such as Cloud for image and text generation and personalization to better understand how customers are reacting to AI-generated content, in an evolutionary way.”



Sitecore customers are already deploying generative AI across a range of creative processes, such as content creation, content development, including first drafts and images based on stored assets, personalization and search.



To support customers’ digital transformation journeys, Sitecore is partnering with Microsoft to support retailers as they transform their business.



Microsoft recently announced the preview of new retail data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, an end-to-end, unified analytics platform that brings together all the data and analytics tools that organizations need to unlock the potential of their data and lay the foundation for the era of AI.

A data connector to bring their e-commerce data from Sitecore OrderCloud (preview) into Microsoft Fabric in real time. Under this unified lens, retailers can access insights and tools to proactively improve customer satisfaction and business operations at every touchpoint from storefront to fulfillment.



Dave O'Flanagan, Chief Product Officer, Sitecore, outlined how Sitecore enables a company to create the digital experience stack that is right for its specific business, from content to commerce. He detailed how the integration of Generative AI enables companies to put customers at the center of content-led experiences, and discussed how Sitecore’s flagship products XP and XM Cloud are evolving.



