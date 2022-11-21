Dubai, UAE: SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, today announced a partnership with master developer Nakheel to deliver nine projects across the UAE.

As the largest and the only locally owned integrated distributed solar energy provider in the region, SirajPower offers a "commercial" solar leasing solution for residential and retail markets, which enables large-scale entities like Nakheel to benefit from energy security and independence by paying less for their energy consumption while simultaneously producing clean energy without an upfront investment.

The agreements include the 3.1MWp solar rooftop for Nakheel’s The Gardens residential complex, as well as Dragon Mart 2&6, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Island, International City Pavilion, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Discovery Gardens Pavilion, and Al Furjan Pavilion South.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: “We are delighted to share this exciting announcement as the year draws to a close. These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower, as the company has been one of the few companies to offer fully integrated solar projects in the residential sector in the UAE market and will continue to do so with these new projects.”

“It is an honour to be associated with Nakheel, one of the UAE's biggest developers, and to assist them with such a large-scale, multi-site project. After supporting multiple businesses within the commercial and industrial sectors to meet their ESG goals, we are excited to continue expanding our uniquely financed solar solutions to the residential and retail sectors.

“As the only locally owned solar solutions provider in the region, with the largest portfolio of 100+MWp solar assets, we are committed to developing comprehensive and innovative solutions to support the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,”

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, added: “We are pleased to be joining forces with a reputable partner like SirajPower, who holds a strong track record of delivering fully integrated, comprehensive and innovative solar solutions. This new partnership is an excellent step towards achieving our clean energy goals and we look forward to expanding it further in the future.”

Since its inception in 2015 as part of the Green Coast Enterprises, SirajPower has emerged as a trusted industry leader, pioneering the innovative concept of offering comprehensive solar financing in the region, and currently holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of +100 MWp and has over 190 facilities under operations and maintenance.

With clients across all sectors including the Lulu Group, Danube, Axiom Telecom, and Majid Al Futtaim, SirajPower has provided commercial & industrial customers with on-grid and off-grid solar energy solutions that have enabled them to meet their sustainability targets, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase their savings at zero up-front investment.

Looking ahead, Nakheel & SirajPower's partnership will continue to thrive as other projects are in the pipeline to achieve the UAE's vision of becoming carbon-negative by 2050. As a key player in the energy transition, SirajPower has been able to prove its proficiency by successfully financing, installing, commissioning, maintaining and operating many commercial and industrial solar projects, such as Al Khail Heights and Mirdif Villas.

SirajPower is the UAE’s locally owned and leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, offering comprehensive turnkey innovative solutions combining the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar energy solutions for commercial, industrial, residential, and educational institutions under one umbrella.

Changing the way the Middle East is powered, SirajPower’s advanced, record-breaking solar energy technology solutions allow companies across all sectors to maximize savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals.

SirajPower solar energy solutions provide a one-stop solution for all energy needs and pioneered the innovative concept of offering comprehensive financed solar solutions in the region.

SirajPower offers comprehensive solar energy solutions, including On-Grid distributed solar business, an Off-Grid Power business that uses solar, diesel, and battery hybrid systems to reduce fuel consumption and operating costs, and an On-Demand Solar Energy solution, HYPR, which is the first of its kind on-demand transportable lithium-ion batteries in the UAE.

SirajPower is the only locally owned company in Dubai licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions.

To date, SirajPower currently holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of +100 MWp, has over 190 Facilities under operations and maintenance, and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

