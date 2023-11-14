NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – NEOM has announced a partnership with leading global superyacht provider, Burgess, to offer its full suite of services to Sindalah’s yachting clientele. Ahead of the island’s opening during 2024, the agreement supports NEOM’s vision of Sindalah becoming a global yachting destination and offers guests a comprehensive range of services to cater for their yachting needs.

Located off the coast of NEOM in north-west Saudi Arabia, Sindalah will be the first of NEOM’s assets to be unveiled and will offer guests an idyllic luxury lifestyle. Home to a world-leading yachting ecosystem which will make Sindalah marina a new hub and fixture in the global yachting calendar. As part of the agreement, Burgess will provide a broad range of luxury services to elevate Sindalah’s global yachting offering. Services include yacht management, charter and charter management, sales and purchase, yacht insurance, new build and refit projects, yacht marketing and procurement.

Commenting on the partnership, Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development, and Islands Officer at NEOM, said: “We’re committed to becoming a distinctive yachting destination, and deliver world-class services to guests and yachts visiting the Red Sea. We recognize chartering as a critical aspect of the yachting experience. Many of our guests visiting Sindalah will be looking forward to experiencing a nautical lifestyle through chartering a yacht. Also, yacht owners and managers will be happy to offer their prized possessions for chartering in the Red Sea. Our partnership with Burgess will help us to ensure that this critical activity is enabled at Sindalah from the time of launch.”

The demand for superyacht services in the region has grown exponentially over the past decade, triggering the decision for Burgess to establish a Middle East presence back in 2016. The company is now perfectly positioned to provide Sindalah guests with the very best in class when it comes to all their yachting needs. From arranging bespoke superyacht charters, to managing the logistics of chartering your yacht out in the Red Sea, Burgess has the expertise to ensure a smooth experience for all involved.

Jonathan Hind, Managing Director, Burgess Middle East, said: “We are very excited to be a part of this new development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at NEOM. Sindalah will offer superyacht clientele everything they want and need for a fantastic experience, and we will be on hand to make this happen.”

NEOM and Burgess also acknowledges the critical support provided by Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) in enabling this partnership. SRSA, the key enabler and regulator of Red Sea coastal tourism activities with sustainability at their core, issued yachting-friendly regulations in 2023 that included the Large Yachts Chartering Regulation and Visiting Private Yachts Regulation. SRSA aims to facilitate smoother customer journeys for marine operators and practitioners while also protecting and preserving the Red Sea environment by deploying technology to facilitate permits and licensing, regulating coastal tourism activities, supporting investments, and defining infrastructure requirements, alongside other responsibilities.

-Ends-

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information about NEOM and Sindalah, please send an email to media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Burgess

Founded in 1975, and now with 14 offices globally including the Middle East office based in Dubai, Burgess is the superyacht industry leader, specializing in yachts of over 25m (100ft). Renowned for its professional yachting services, the company leverages its expertise to guide clients through every aspect of the yachting experience, including sale and purchase, charter, new construction, management, crew services and insurance. Burgess has been involved in the sale of many of the world’s most significant yachts, while their technical division is currently project managing the build and development of a diverse spectrum of large yachts. The company’s highly qualified yacht managers have extensive seagoing experience and can take care of every facet of managing a superyacht. Burgess’ first-class charter service offers a portfolio of the finest yachts in the best cruising destinations around the world. The superyacht credentials of Burgess are unmatched, ensuring that clients enjoy the highest levels of customer service.

www.Burgessyachts.com



For more information about Burgess, please contact:

Nicci Perides, Head of Global PR & Communications, Burgess

NPerides@Burgessyachts.com

About Saudi Red Sea Authority

The Saudi Red Sea Authority is the regulator of marine tourism activities, and the enabler for recreational activities. Our focus is on the development of a Red Sea Economy for the Kingdom, by stimulating the creation of a prosperous local tourism economy along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, while preserving and protecting the sea’s pristine environment.

https://www.redsea.gov.sa/

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.