Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – SINAHA Platform is looking to build stronger business links between UAE manufacturers and African markets, following a series of economic meetings and forums in Kenya and Tanzania.

The Abu Dhabi-based platform, which supports UAE national industries and promotes locally made products, said the visits were part of its efforts to help UAE products reach new markets and connect manufacturers with investment, sourcing, and distribution opportunities across Africa.

Mr. Mohsin Al Ameri, SINAHA Platform’s representative in Africa, took part in several business events during the tour, including the Namibian-Kenyan Business Forum in Nairobi and the Kenyan Diaspora Investment Conference in Dar es Salaam. He also held meetings with economic officials and regional business representatives to discuss practical ways to support trade, industrial cooperation, and supply-chain development.

The discussions covered a range of areas important to UAE manufacturers, including access to raw materials, industrial and agricultural investment opportunities, logistics cooperation, and the promotion of UAE-made products in African markets.

Building business links in Nairobi

In Nairobi, Al Ameri participated in the Namibian-Kenyan Business Forum at the invitation of Mr. Said Mwangi Ali, Honorary Consul of Namibia in Kenya. The forum was attended by H.E. Ms. Lucia Witbooi, Deputy President of the Republic of Namibia.

During the event, Al Ameri introduced SINAHA Platform’s role in supporting UAE manufacturers and promoting national products abroad. He highlighted the growing competitiveness of UAE-made products and the opportunity to connect them with African markets that are seeing rising demand for industrial, consumer, and infrastructure-related products.

The discussions also touched on potential cooperation in mining, agriculture, and industrial investment, particularly in areas where African raw materials and UAE manufacturing capabilities can create mutual value.

Investment conversations in Dar es Salaam

In Tanzania, Al Ameri participated in the Kenyan Diaspora Investment Conference in Dar es Salaam, held under the theme “Connecting the Kenyan Diaspora with Opportunities for National Growth.”

The participation followed an official invitation from Amb. Catherine Kirumaba Karemu, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Tanzania, and Amb. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange, Consul General of the Republic of Kenya in Arusha, Tanzania.

The conference brought together investors, business leaders, and officials to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment flows across East Africa. One of the ideas discussed was the possibility of organizing an investment and industrial exhibition in Arusha, the headquarters of the East African Community, to support wider regional business cooperation.

For SINAHA Platform, such initiatives could offer UAE manufacturers a more direct route to meet buyers, distributors, investors, and business councils operating across East African markets.

Cooperation with the East African Business Council

As part of the visit, Al Ameri also met with Mr. Ahmed Farah, Executive Director of the East African Business Council. The meeting focused on how SINAHA Platform and the Council could work together to make it easier for UAE products to reach regional markets.

The discussions included potential cooperation in industrial partnerships, logistics, supply chains, and access to the Council’s network of companies, business groups, and member institutions.

SINAHA Platform said the meetings in Kenya and Tanzania reflect its broader commitment to supporting UAE manufacturers beyond the local market, while helping build commercial bridges between the UAE and African economies.

The platform added that Africa represents an important area of opportunity for UAE products, especially as regional markets continue to invest in infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, agriculture, logistics, and consumer sectors.

About SINAHA Platform

SINAHA Platform is a UAE-based platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi. It supports national industries, promotes UAE-made products, and helps connect manufacturers with market opportunities locally and internationally.