Cairo – Signify Egypt, the global leader in lighting, has announced a strategic partnership with Contrack Facilities Management, the pioneering company and the first in Egypt specialized in facilities and public utilities management for over 21 years, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the Egyptian market.

The memorandum of understanding aims to establish the foundations of strategic collaboration, under which Contrack will prioritize the use of Signify’s products while also exploring potential cooperation in other markets in the future. This partnership reinforces the position of both companies as leaders in smart and connected facilities management solutions.

This collaboration marks a transformational step toward integrating cutting-edge lighting technologies with advanced facilities management services enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and user experience in major projects across the region. This partnership aligns with Signify’s global mission to support sustainable development by localizing advanced lighting solutions and embedding them in large-scale infrastructure projects, thus improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in energy-intensive sectors. It also resonates with Egypt’s broader ambitions to accelerate its transition toward smarter, more resilient, and sustainable cities further elevating the value of this partnership as a key milestone in the development of smart buildings in Egypt and the MENA region.

Mohamed Saad, President of Signify Africa, commented: “We are committed to strengthening our role in the Egyptian market as a strategic technology partner that supports project efficiency, reduces energy consumption, and drives national sustainability goals. Partnering with capable and execution-driven players like Contrack Facilities Management is a strategic step in our vision to scale the adoption of smart lighting solutions in Egypt.”

He added: “Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the local market and expanding into the regional landscape with flexible and reliable solutions that enable digital transformation and help build more efficient and resilient cities for the future.”

Eng. Nagy Aboutar, Managing Director of Contrack Facilities Management, also highlighted the significance of the collaboration. At Contrack, we believe that collaboration with our distinguished clients—whom we consider true partners in success is the foundation for achieving shared goals and sustainability. Thanks to our team of professional managers, executives, and dedicated employees, we are always committed to exceeding expectations.

He added: “The current phase presents unprecedented opportunities for the growth of the facilities management industry in Egypt and the wider region, as the country continues to serve as a key pillar in the Middle East. Our promise to our clients is to deliver the best and most innovative solutions, to create shared success stories, and to shape a future of excellence and achievement in the field of facilities management.”

The MoU outlines several key pillars to enhance innovation and efficiency in facilities management, anchored by Signify’s vision to transform buildings into smart, sustainable entities. The collaboration focuses on upgrading and deploying Signify’s connected lighting solutions in iconic buildings ensuring energy efficiency and improved user well-being through smart and sustainable lighting environments. It also includes seamlessly integrating smart lighting control systems within FM operations, enabling data-driven maintenance that reduces operational costs and prolongs asset lifespans.

Signify’s connected lighting systems offer cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions powered by IoT-enabled lighting solutions with smart sensors and automated control systems that significantly reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs. In parallel, Contrack Facilities Management delivers comprehensive facilities and asset management services, leveraging data generated from connected lighting systems to enable predictive maintenance and drive operational excellence. Under this strategic partnership, the two companies will co-develop scalable and sustainable smart building solutions through pilot projects at critical sites such as museums, healthcare centers, and embassies.

It is worth noting that this partnership comes at a time when the demand for smart and sustainable infrastructure solutions is rapidly growing. Connected lighting technologies play a pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing sustainability standards in modern urban development fully aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

-Ends-

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.