Dubai, UAE: Signature Developers, the pioneering Dubai-based development company, has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, as the master agent to launch the W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lake Towers. Situated in the heart of Jumeirah Lake Towers—Dubai’s distinguished community known for its dynamic lifestyle—the project marks a significant contribution to the city’s luxury branded residences landscape and will set new standards for extraordinary modern living.

Developed by Signature Developers, The Residences are the latest addition to Marriott International’s W Residences portfolio, epitomising branded luxury living. With over 180 meticulously designed apartments, each offers a sanctuary of elite comfort, with 360-degree panoramic views encompassing the lush tranquillity of the Emirates Golf Course, serene vistas of Emirates Hills, and the vibrant pulse of Dubai’s cityscape.

Designed by visionary MAD Architects, renowned for its organic designs, The Residences will be a fusion of dynamic forms and fluid spaces. This architectural marvel, ranging from one to four bedrooms, features interiors crafted by the award-winning LW Design, boasting a rich palette of fine materials, tactile surfaces, and exquisite finishes. Enhancing the project further, Mirage Leisure and Development, an esteemed international consultancy with over 25 years of experience, contributes its expertise to ensure the development delivers value-driven results.

Anticipated to offer vibrant community living, W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Towers, features a comprehensive suite of world-class amenities designed to enhance everyday life. Residents have access to exclusive leisure facilities, including expansive outdoor swimming pools complemented by luxurious cabanas that offer a perfect retreat for relaxation. The development is also expected to feature a variety of recreational spaces, such as a Sound Suite, children’s areas, a versatile screening room, and a welcoming residence lounge for social interactions. For those blending work and lifestyle, the co-working spaces and private meeting rooms will provide an ideal environment for productivity. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the fully equipped gym and the wellness retreats from a yoga & pilates studio to steam and sauna rooms. Further enhancing resident convenience are 24-hour concierge services, a chic lobby-level café bar, and secure underground parking equipped with EV charging stations, all designed to contribute to a refined experience of comfort and luxury.

Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, stated, “We are delighted to embark on our second venture with Signature Developers following our successful collaboration on Signature Mansions at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The launch of W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Towers, highlights the strong synergy between our teams and is a testament to our proven expertise and the exceptional outcomes we achieve together in the luxury real estate market.”

He added, “The branded residences sector in Dubai has shown remarkable resilience and growth, attracting an estimated $4.4 billion from global high-net-worth individuals this year alone. Positioned at the forefront of this trend, The Residences not only offers unmatched luxury but also presents a lucrative investment opportunity in the strategically located Jumeirah Lake Towers. As Dubai continues to attract international investors, we are excited to introduce a project that epitomises luxury and strategic investment, setting new standards for living in one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Raju Shroff, Director of Signature Developers, commented, “Our collaboration with Marriott International and Devmark on W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Tower has allowed us to push the boundaries of luxury and innovation in Dubai’s real estate market. With this development, we are creating a lifestyle transcending traditional luxury, offering a cohesive, unparalleled living experience that sets a new standard for urban sophistication.”

“Marriott International is delighted to sign an agreement with Signature Developers to launch the W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lake Towers,” says Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, of Marriott International. This is a project with detail-driven design bringing luxury living to the vibrant, diverse JLT community. This strategic collaboration combines Marriott’s global and regional experience in operating branded residences, with Signature Developers’ legacy of innovation and exceptional quality.”

Embracing the ‘W Living’ philosophy, The Residences will offer strategic proximity to crucial urban hotspots like Dubai Marina and JBR, with convenient access to the metro. Slated to open in 2027, Devmark is now accepting expressions of interest for W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lake Towers, where Owners can experience community-style living in a location that offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

About Signature Developers:

Signature Developers is a pioneering Dubai-based development company established and founded by the Regal Group and Lals Group. Combining their experience leading world-class organisations in retail, development, and technology, the partners have turned their focus to creating and achieving new benchmarks within the upper spectrum of the Dubai residential marketplace, focusing on a philosophy of constant innovation and exceptional quality. Their properties showcase the timeless values with which they lead and create, with the successful launches of 118 Downtown in 2013 and The Residences TAJ, JLT in 2015. Signature Developers continues to make a name for itself as a leading developer of high-end residential projects in Dubai with upcoming projects Signature Mansions and W Residences, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

Legal disclaimer:

W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Towers are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Signature Lifestyle Real Estate LLC use the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.