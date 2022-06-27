Arab Potash picks Siemens to help boost its efficiency and productivity in mining potash used to make fertilizers

Amman: Siemens is advising Arab Potash Company in drawing up a digital transformation plan that will enable the Jordan-based company to speed up its production, cut costs and respond more nimbly to changes in the market for a vital ingredient in fertilizers.

Siemens will assess the mining company's digital maturity and identify gaps in its digital requirements. The Siemens digital consulting team will determine how best to integrate new and possibly disruptive technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of Arab Potash's existing systems.

“We look forward to working with Siemens to develop a customized digitalization strategy to sharpen our competitive edge,” said Dr. Maen Nsour, the CEO of Arab Potash Company. “By adopting the right digital tools, we'll be able to enhance the quality of our operations, anticipate possible disruptions and stimulate the culture of innovation that we need to thrive.”

Arab Potash Company is the eighth-biggest producer of potash in the world. Potash refers to salts that contain water-soluble potassium, a main component of fertilizers. More than 90% of potash produced worldwide is used to make fertilizers, which are in increasing demand to help grow the crops needed to feed the planet's expanding population and plays a major role inglobal food security. Arab Potash Company mines potash from Jordan's Dead Sea.

“This project will help Arab Potash Company in its digital transformation journey, allowing the company to improve efficiency, optimize its process and become more sustainable and competitive,” said Mohammed Khalifa, the CEO of Siemens Digital Industries in the Middle East. “Siemens’ consulting team’s know-how and experience will provide Arab Potash Company with the best possible advice as it prepares to undertake the digital journey.”

