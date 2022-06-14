SIDF earned certification after demonstrating quality and proficiency in business processes and systems across five key functions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has earned the Primary Certification for Customer Center of Expertise (Customer COE) from global software company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), making SIDF the first government entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to receive this prestigious recognition.

The Global Customer COE Program aims to establish Customer COEs that function with the utmost transparency and efficiency in the implementation, innovation, operation, and quality of business processes and systems related to the SAP software solutions and services. In order to earn Primary Certification for Customer COE, an entity must demonstrate its proficiency across five core functions: (1) Strategy, Governance and Organization, (2) Information and Knowledge, (3) Contract and License, (4) Continuous Success, and (5) Supportability and Collaboration.

At the certificate handover ceremony today, Bader Alsamdan VP Corporate Services at SIDF, said: “This certification confirms the SIDF has its own Customer Center of Expertise with the knowledge, capabilities and network necessary to centrally drive continuous improvement and innovation. As part of the digital transformation journey, the SIDF has implemented a number of significant initiatives over the past year to digitally enable all business lines and maximize efficiency and value delivery to SIDF customers. This has been achieved by using advanced SAP technologies, such as cloud computing and business intelligence solutions, as well as by implementing an effective IT governance, continually optimizing IT operations and investing in knowledge and resource development."

Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President of SAP Saudi Arabia, said of the certification, “Industrialization is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s diversified economic growth, and the continued SAP partnership with the SIDF is in line with our long-term support for public sector innovation and nationwide digital transformation. We congratulate the SIDF on this certification, which is testament to its commitment to building its technological expertise with a focus on continuous improvement, innovation and success.”

The SIDF was founded in 1974 to play a leading role in effectuating development policies and programs in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector. With medium- and long-term soft loans complemented by technical, administrative, financial, and marketing consultancy services, the SIDF helps industrial firms to overcome challenges and succeed in a rapidly expanding economy.

