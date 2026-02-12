BlueFive Capital has launched BlueFive Leasing, a dedicated aircraft leasing and asset management platform headquartered in Muscat, Oman.

The new platform will begin fundraising for its first investment vehicle, BlueFive Wings Fund I, with a target of securing more than $1 billion in commitments for commercial aircraft assets.

BlueFive Capital was founded by Hazem Ben-Gacem, former co-head at Middle Eastern alternative investment firm Investcorp. Its Oman entity, BlueFive Capital Majan SPC, was established in October last year. Oman’s sovereign investment funds are among the founding shareholders.

Positioned to tap into the continued growth of air travel in the MENA and Asia regions, the platform will focus on leasing both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft of all ages to a diversified portfolio of high-quality airline clients globally, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

BlueFive Leasing is a partnership between BlueFive Capital and one of Oman’s sovereign institutions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

