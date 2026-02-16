Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arboris Capital Limited, a financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), announced today the launch of CapGain® within the DIFC. CapGain® is a technology-driven platform designed to provide a structured digital environment for Professional Clients and Market Counterparties to evaluate and access private market opportunities such as private equity, private credit or infrastructure.

As interest in alternative and private market strategies gains momentum, CapGain® is designed for investors seeking dedicated tools to navigate this $22 trillion industry (Source: McKinsey Global Private Markets Report 2025). Navigating this universe has historically relied on manual processes; CapGain® addresses this workflow gap within a digital, regulated framework for eligible investors.

“Regional investors have long sought a more efficient route to access private markets,” said Richard Chalhoub, Chairman and Executive Director at Arboris Capital Limited. “CapGain® is designed to support that participation through a structured process for evaluation and subscription.”

Access to private markets has often depended on institutional networks and relationship-led introductions, creating significant barriers for investors seeking exposure. CapGain® is intended to address that friction by consolidating key steps such as opportunity review, due diligence tools, and subscription workflows within a single digital environment.

“A growing share of investment opportunities are emerging in private markets,” said Xavier Remond, Senior Executive Officer at Arboris Capital Limited. “CapGain® is designed to bridge the structural barriers that have historically made private markets difficult to navigate for eligible investors.”

The platform provides selected deal flow, structured data, and investor communications tools, intended to underpin a more standardised and transparent process for eligible investors evaluating private market opportunities. Through centralised documentation in one place, CapGain® aims to reduce the administrative burden typically associated with reviewing such opportunities and to support more efficient decision-making.

Developed by a team with significant regional experience, the CapGain® platform supports eligible investors with the educational resources and opportunity information required for decision-making. The platform includes a learning library and masterclasses focused on private markets. Selected materials can be made available in investors’ preferred languages to assist review processes.

About Arboris Capital Limited

Arboris Capital Limited is a DIFC-based financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA, License No. F008066) that focuses on mergers, acquisitions, alternative and private market investment strategies. The firm supports Professional Clients and Market Counterparties with advising and arranging services across the capital structure — from equity and debt to alternative investment strategies. Arboris combines deep knowledge of GCC markets with technology-enabled infrastructure, including its CapGain® private markets platform. CapGain® is a trading name and registered trademark of Arboris Capital Limited.

https://www.dfsa.ae/public-register/firms/arboris-capital-limited

Important Notice

This press release is issued and approved by Arboris Capital Limited, a company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (DFSA License No. F008066) and authorised for Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Deals in Investments, Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit.

This press release is directed only at Professional Clients and Market Counterparties within the DIFC. It is not directed at, and should not be acted upon by, any person outside the DIFC, including in the United Arab Emirates.

This communication is issued for corporate informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial product.

The financial services described herein are available only to Professional Clients and Market Counterparties as defined by the DFSA Rulebook, and the information regarding such financial services should not be relied upon by, nor distributed to Retail Clients.

Investments in private markets involve significant risks, including illiquidity, loss of capital, and lack of guaranteed returns. These opportunities are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Media Contact:

Your Mind Media

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.yourmindmedia.com