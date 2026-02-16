Dubai’s population is projected to reach 4.7 million by the end of 2026

Dubai, UAE: Dubai South is entering a more mature phase of its residential cycle, with end-user demand increasingly shaping buying behaviour as infrastructure delivery and population growth begin to translate into long-term livability. Looking ahead to 2026, Dubai’s residential market is widely expected to move into a balanced, steady growth phase, with price appreciation forecast to remain moderate rather than speculative. Price growth is projected to grow between 4–7% in 2026, reflecting a stabilising market supported by sustained demand and controlled supply[1].

This outlook is reinforced by demographic fundamentals, with Dubai’s population projected to approach 4.7 million by the end of 2026 marking a 5% increase[2], underpinning long-term demand across both rental and ownership segments.

As buyer priorities evolve, a clearer segmentation is emerging across Dubai’s residential market. In developing, premium mid-market districts, there is a growing emphasis on family-friendly layouts, adaptable living spaces, and community-oriented design that support long-term occupancy. At the same time, more central locations, including waterfront and mixed-use districts, continue to attract a blend of investor and end-user demand. ZāZEN Properties’ approach in Dubai South reflects this distinction, with low-density planning and wellness-led amenities shaped around everyday livability.

Dubai South’s outlook into 2026 and beyond continues to be underpinned by major infrastructure investment, including the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, strengthening the district’s role as a live-work destination[3].

Madhav Dhar, CEO of ZāZEN Properties, said: “Dubai South is reaching a point where long-term planning is beginning to show real results on the ground. Infrastructure delivery, transport connectivity, and the growth of nearby employment hubs are now shaping how people think about where they live, not just where they invest. We are seeing a clear shift toward end-user demand, with buyers prioritising space, functionality, and community over short-term gains. This evolution is changing how residential projects need to be designed, away from speculative formats and toward homes that support everyday life, family needs, and long-term value.”

As Dubai’s residential landscape evolves, Dubai South is increasingly being viewed not as a peripheral market but as a district where infrastructure delivery, population growth, and end-user demand are beginning to align, a shift that is likely to shape development strategies across the city in the coming years.

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully designed, community-led residential developments that prioritise quality, sustainability, and long-term livability. The company’s portfolio includes award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in Jumeirah Village Triangle and ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, which have set benchmarks for design-led, sustainable residential living.

ZāZEN Gardens is Dubai’s first LEED Gold-certified residential development and has received multiple industry accolades, including Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year at the NDTV Ultimate Realty Awards. ZāZEN One has also been recognised across regional and international platforms, winning honours such as Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year and Residential Real Estate Project of the Year at the International Property Awards. More recently, the ZāZEN brand has been recognised at the Arabian Property Awards and the World Realty Congress Awards, and has been featured among the Top Green and Leading Developers in the GCC by Construction Week.

Looking ahead, ZāZEN Ivy is scheduled for delivery from April 2026, followed by The Hub Residences in April 2027, alongside a pipeline of additional developments, currently under planning across established communities in Dubai.

At the core of ZāZEN’s philosophy is a simple belief: better living begins with the smallest details shaped around the people who use them. Through thoughtful design, quality construction, and a focus on long-term value, ZāZEN Properties aims to redefine community living for modern Dubai and help people in the UAE live better.

