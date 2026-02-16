Dubai, UAE: Dubai Century Financial, a leader in the UAE's financial services sector with over 35 years of national presence, has expanded to new locations in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This strategic move reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to improving accessibility, offering bespoke client services, and fostering deeper local engagement within these key emirates.

For over three decades, Century Financial has served investors in the UAE by providing access to global markets through a combination of advanced digital platforms and personalised services. The establishment of new offices in the capital and in Sharjah represents a decisive step toward serving communities that value in-person interaction and the assurance of direct engagement with experienced relationship managers.

Strategic Expansion into Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Abu Dhabi stands as one of the region’s most influential financial centres, attracting institutions and a rapidly expanding retail investor base. Located in Shining Towers, Century Financial’s newly launched office offers a dedicated setting for clients to review portfolios, assess market opportunities, and engage meaningfully with the company’s teams.

This expansion strengthens Century Financial’s long-standing presence in the capital and aligns with its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s evolving investment landscape.

Sharjah, the UAE’s third-largest emirate, continues to experience rising demand for credible and convenient access to financial services. The newly established office on Corniche Street in Al Majaz 2 provides a centrally positioned hub for residents seeking proximity, reliability and seamless interaction, bringing the company’s expertise closer to the community.

Operational Excellence and a Client-First Approach

Both offices are fully operational and built to reflect the service standards that have long defined Century Financial.

In Abu Dhabi, the company has deployed a growing team of relationship managers, and support executives, with further hiring planned in 2026 to meet increasing client requirements.

In Sharjah, the focus is on accessibility and meaningful client engagement, ensuring investors in the emirate receive the same level of personalised service offered at the company’s Dubai office.

These office expansions are complemented by ongoing enhancements to the Century Trader, the flagship trading platform of Century Financial. New features are being introduced to elevate user experience, streamline navigation, and provide investors with efficient access to a broad range of global instruments.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial, said:

“Opening offices in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah brings us closer to the investors who rely on us for clarity and direct interaction. Many clients value in-person discussions, and these new locations make that experience more accessible. Our presence in these emirates reinforces our ongoing commitment to accessibility, responsiveness, and placing clients at the centre of everything we do.”

Looking Ahead: Regional Growth and Investor Empowerment

Beyond consolidating its presence within the UAE, Century Financial is actively exploring expansion opportunities across the GCC, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain under consideration.

In parallel, the company is intensifying its investment in digital infrastructure and financial education. A suite of seminars, workshops and training initiatives is under development aimed at equipping investors with practical insights, stronger market understanding, and the confidence to participate in global markets responsibly.

With the launch of new offices in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Century Financial reaffirms its position as a trusted, client-focused financial services provider advancing its mission to deliver accessible, informed and personalised solutions to investors across the region.

About Century Financial

Century Financial is a leading investment services company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a legacy spanning over 35 years, Century Financial has been at the forefront of providing excellent client services and a wide range of trading instruments across various asset classes. The company’s commitment to client education and its dedication to delivering a superior trading experience has earned it a trusted reputation among UAE investors.

For more information, please visit https://www.century.ae/en/

