Abu Dhabi, UAE, GAF Property, an Emirati real estate developer headquartered in Abu Dhabi whose vision is built on over 20 years of leadership experience in the UAE real estate sector, today announced the launch of Flow25, its first signature off-plan residential development and a landmark addition to Al Reem Island’s evolving urban landscape.

Developed around GAF Property’s three core pillars of nature, innovation, and community, Flow25 reflects the developer’s long-term vision to deliver design-led communities shaped by climate, context, and human experience, prioritising livability, architectural integrity, and enduring value.

Designed as a people-centred development, Flow25 is defined by soft, fluid architectural lines, generous outdoor spaces, and a strong connection to nature. The project integrates Ghaf trees, the UAE’s national tree, throughout the landscape as a symbolic and functional element, reinforcing resilience, sustainability, and a deep connection to local identity.

Flow25 features biophilic landscaping, shaded walkways, and outdoor areas designed for year-round use. An exclusive cooling system will be installed across the balconies and outdoor spaces, enhancing thermal comfort and enabling outdoor living even during warmer months. Smart home systems further support everyday comfort, while shared amenities are designed to encourage wellbeing and connection.

Amenities at Flow25 include outdoor swimming pools, wellness and fitness facilities, a rooftop yoga pavilion, residents’ lounges, family-oriented spaces, and community areas that balance interaction with privacy.

The project is led by Eng. Ashba Al Ghafli, Chief Executive Officer of GAF Property, who played a direct and pivotal role in shaping the architectural vision of Flow 25. As an architect specialising in development project management, she has led and delivered a number of real estate and architectural projects across the UAE. The integration of design, execution, and long-term value creation forms the core of her professional expertise.

In her role as CEO, she adopts a disciplined, human-centred approach to design, focusing on the development of refined residential environments that combine architectural quality with long-term value sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Ashba Al Ghafli said:

“Flow 25 represents our vision for the future of living in Abu Dhabi. It is a project rooted in integrity of design, a thoughtful response to climate, and the belief that homes should support people’s real lifestyles, both today and over the long term.”

Flow25 comprises a limited collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with four-bedroom penthouses and sky villas. The development is estimated to be handed over in April 2029, supported by a structured 50/50 payment plan along with post handover options designed to enable long-term ownership.

About GAF Property

GAF Property is an Emirati, Abu Dhabi–based, design-led real estate developer focused on creating refined residential environments rooted in nature, innovation, and community. The company’s developments are shaped by architectural clarity, climate-responsive design, and a commitment to enhancing everyday living, aligning with the UAE’s vision for sustainable, people-centred urban growth.