Dubai, UAE: Hotpack, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Charity Association (DCA) to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian and community welfare initiatives across the Emirate of Dubai, reinforcing the role of private-sector collaboration in advancing social responsibility.

Under the partnership, the DCA will install smart donation kiosk systems across Hotpack’s retail showrooms in Dubai, enabling customers and visitors to conveniently donate to DCA’s humanitarian programmes. The collaboration also extends benefits to holders of the Bishaara Loyalty Card, who will receive exclusive discounts at 21 Hotpack retail showrooms across the UAE, while Hotpack will actively support DCA’s major humanitarian campaigns, including Ramadan and other seasonal initiatives.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder. Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack , said, “We are proud to partner with the Dubai Charity Association. We believe that meaningful growth must go hand in hand with social responsibility. This partnership reflects our commitment to embedding compassion into our business operations and using our retail footprint as a platform for positive change. By making charitable giving more accessible to our customers and communities, we hope to support initiatives that address real needs and contribute to a more inclusive and caring society.”

The agreement was signed at the DCA’s headquarters in Muhaisnah by HE Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of DCA, and Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group COO and Executive Director of Hotpack, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Ms. Rawan Saad, Head of Partnership and Communications at DCA, and Mr. Mujeeb Rahman, Deputy General Manager – Operations at Hotpack, along with other officials from both entities.

Speaking at the ceremony, HE Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of DCA, said, “Collaboration with the private sector is essential to expanding the reach and effectiveness of humanitarian initiatives. Our partnership with Hotpack represents a shared vision to integrate charitable giving into everyday life, while fostering sustainable development and strengthening the values of solidarity and social responsibility across the UAE.”

“This agreement allows us to align our operational presence with initiatives that create lasting social impact. Through close cooperation with Dubai Charity Association, we aim to support structured humanitarian programmes while reinforcing a culture of responsibility among our employees, customers, and stakeholders,” Mr. Zainudeen PB said.

This partnership marks a significant step toward expanding humanitarian outreach through collaboration, innovation, and shared values, further strengthening Hotpack’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development in the UAE.

